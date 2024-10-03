South Africa

Eskom to be service delivery agent for cash-strapped Emfuleni municipality

'Municipality committed to co-operating to ensure a smooth transition'

03 October 2024 - 19:25
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Emfuleni municipality had its bank accounts seized due to an R8bn debt owed to Eskom.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Eskom will take over functions and services relating to the supply of electricity in Emfuleni municipality. 

This was after the power utility announced on Thursday it had officially signed the distribution agency agreement with the municipality, as instructed by a Pretoria high court order of July 5 2023.

“The court ordered that the municipality must appoint Eskom as its service delivery agent to perform all functions and services relating to the municipality’s electricity business on its behalf,” Eskom said in a statement.

The July 2023 order stated that Eskom shall be entitled to collect all revenues due to Emfuleni in respect of the electricity distribution function and ensure that the funds were paid into a separate ring-fenced account to be opened in the name of Emfuleni.

Eskom said the municipality committed to co-operating with Eskom to ensure a smooth transition. 

Eskom also announced it had reached an agreement relating to the attachment of the municipality’s bank accounts and to ensure that the municipality is able to pay salaries to its employees.

The sheriff attached Emfuleni’s four bank accounts on September 11 on the instruction by Eskom to enforce the court order obtained against the municipality due to an R8bn debt owed to the power utility for bulk electricity. 

TimesLIVE 

