Three police sergeants and a constable who allegedly took part in a multimillion-rand house burglary in one of the country's most exclusive residential suburbs will remain in custody until their next court appearance in Cape Town.
Jacobus Groenewald, 44, Bradley Minnaar, 28, Mthuthuzeli Mafanya, 33, and Bathandwa Soldati, 38, appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Thursday.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said, “Three of the accused were supposed to apply for bail but this could not happen as Soldati was added to the docket today and his legal representative also needs to get instructions from him before applying for bail.”
Police confirmed this week that the burglary happened in the early hours of the morning and allegedly involved several police officers. The owner of the property is a foreigner.
A case was opened at Hout Bay police station and transferred to the provincial anti-corruption unit for further investigation.
Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said the 38-year-old sergeant was arrested at Philippi SAPS after being “linked through fingerprints found at the crime scene”.
Police officers accused of Llandudno house burglary to remain behind bars — for now
Three police sergeants and a constable have been charged
Image: 123RF/dvsakharov
Four cops arrested over robbery in upmarket Llandudno in Cape Town
Three other suspects were arrested at Belhar, Gugulethu police station and Bellville police station.
Provincial police oversight and community safety MEC Anroux Marais congratulated the anti-corruption unit on the arrests.
“I am shocked and concerned that the available evidence seems to point at police officers being the culprits in what is reportedly a multimillion-rand heist. I will be issuing a court watching brief so that we keep track of the details of this case,” said Marais.
“The Thulare report, which is being implemented by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), pointed to deeply concerning levels of police involvement in criminal activities in the Western Cape. Such actions cannot stand and must be dealt with in the strictest possible way.
“If found guilty, the accused, and any accomplices they may have had, will face the full might of the law.”
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile applauded the arrests, adding that police are supposed to uphold the law and protect the public.
TimesLIVE
