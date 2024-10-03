South Africa

POLL | What do you think about Enigma’s list of who will go to hell?

03 October 2024 - 13:23
Self-proclaimed prophet brother Enigma is in the spotlight.
Image: Screenshot/ Chris Network/ YouTube

Self-proclaimed prophet brother Enigma has been dominating social media charts for weeks with his “messages from God” on who will go to hell. 

The man, whose real name is unknown, claims to receive messages from God. In a viral podcast, Enigma is seen carrying a book in which he says he writes everything God shows him, urging viewers to repent and live holy lives. 

Enigma's messages vilify aspects of modern life, saying people engaging in certain activities will not enter heaven: women wearing pants, short skirts or All Star shoes; people with tattoos, gold teeth or fade haircuts; men wearing short-sleeved T-shirts or football jerseys; gym enthusiasts; soccer players; users of perfumes or condoms/contraceptives; and owners of cars producing the “vvrr phaaa” sound. 

“Jesus said he would show me young and old women who come to church wearing pants. He said this is how Satan has come into the church. Satan is the one entangling these people into sin. This spiritual chain of evil targets women who come to church without wearing a doek, as well as young and old women who come to church wearing pants, wigs, earrings and makeup,” he said. 

