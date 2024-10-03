South Africa

WATCH | Runaway cement truck carnage in Cape Town

03 October 2024 - 10:26 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pedestrians fled as the cement truck ploughed into cars and two houses on Kloof Nek Road.
Pedestrians fled as the cement truck ploughed into cars and two houses on Kloof Nek Road.
Image: Screengrab

City of Cape Town officials are considering extra measures to reduce speed and bolster safety on Kloof Nek Road after an out of control cement truck last week ploughed into at least 15 vehicles and two homes on the steep incline.

A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened after the incident in which three people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. No arrest had been made as investigations continue, said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

Ward councillor Francine Higham said it was the third accident on the road in just over a year where a heavy-duty vehicle had lost control. 

“I was at the scene of the accident on Thursday evening and saw for myself the destruction. The trauma, the cost and the damage to property can’t be ignored,” said Higham.  

“After the accident in September last year, I engaged extensively with the city’s urban mobility department to implement measures to reduce speed and improve safety on Kloof Nek Road.”  

Signage has been changed to indicate a reduced speed limit of 50km/h and on the Camps Bay Drive approach which also has warning lights.  

Additional signage near the top of the road — a major thoroughfare — was erected to remind truck drivers to gear down as brakes can fail on steep downhills.

“The speed camera on Kloof Nek Road was made fully operational after we discovered an electrical fault. The city also installed a new signalised pedestrian crossing at the top of Kloof Nek Road, at the intersection of Tafelberg Road and Signal Hill Drive,” said Higham.  

“The signalised crossing improves pedestrian safety while easing congestion for those coming off Tafelberg Road or Signal Hill Drive, giving them an opportunity to exit onto Kloof Nek Road during peak hours. It has a further added benefit of slowing traffic from Camps Bay.  

“We are working to identify additional opportunities to implement speed reduction and road safety measures, but we also have to recognise the cause of many vehicle accidents is due to driver behaviour and vehicle roadworthiness.”

She added that speed bumps were not a feasible solution, given the gradient of the road. It was also not possible to ban trucks from the stretch as it was a major thoroughfare for construction vehicles and the delivery of goods in the City Bowl, CBD and Atlantic seaboard. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Truck overturns, sending fish mince cargo flying in Cape Town CBD

An articulated truck collided with several vehicles and overturned on Tuesday, spilling boxes of frozen fish mince across a road in the Cape Town CBD.
News
1 year ago

Four cops arrested over robbery in upmarket Llandudno in Cape Town

The first of four suspects was arrested on the same day, and the most recent arrests were made on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Two dead in KZN crash

Two motorists died in a head-on collision between a taxi and a bakkie on the R617 in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Six people remain in hospital after train crash near Paarl

The derailment occurred on Tuesday night at Dal Josafat station near Paarl.
News
1 week ago

Boozed up trucker, speeding with faulty brakes, is jailed

The driver was speeding even though he knew the vehicle's brakes were faulty.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pig farm murder accused remain in custody pending appeal to access farmer’s ... South Africa
  2. DCS fingered for poor handling of Thabo Bester escape while Patekile Holomisa ... South Africa
  3. 'I'm deeply disappointed and disheartened': Mkhwebane after SCA strikes her ... South Africa
  4. Misuse of study bursary meant for UCT costs employee R83k a month job South Africa
  5. Civic organisations say Limpopo pig farm murders a stark reminder of existence ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump proposes role for Musk on an 'efficiency commission' | REUTERS
In Argentina's poverty-hit barrios, a food emergency takes hold | REUTERS