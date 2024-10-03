South Africa

Western Cape hit with R1.8bn in flood damage to roads in just more than a year

03 October 2024 - 15:36 By Nhlanhla Mabunda
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A view of the washed away R303 main road flooded from the Olifants River and cutting off the town of Citrusdal following a week of severe weather and flooding in the Western Cape, on June 17, 2023.
A view of the washed away R303 main road flooded from the Olifants River and cutting off the town of Citrusdal following a week of severe weather and flooding in the Western Cape, on June 17, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma

The Western Cape has incurred R1.8bn in flood damage to roads since June 2023, says Dirk Wessels, a member of the provincial legislature and the DA’s spokesperson on infrastructure.

Wessels said the figure underscored the “profound impact of climate change on the design, construction, maintenance and operation of our road infrastructure”.

“In light of these challenges, the department of infrastructure is mitigating risks by ensuring that new infrastructure is built to be more resilient to the impacts of climate change,” said Wessels.

“The severe flood damage, particularly in rural areas, has created unsafe commuting conditions and has often cut off communities from essential access to neighbouring areas critical for economic exchange and livelihoods.”

He said numerous roads within the province's 32,202km road network had been closed, necessitating the reallocation of resources by the department of infrastructure to ensure that strategic routes remained safe and accessible for the public.

Wessels said several roads continued to be affected by the weather events and required permanent maintenance and repair.

“The success of these efforts is contingent upon available budget resources and may take years to complete, especially considering the overall reductions in the transport infrastructure budget.

“Additionally, budget cuts across various departments within the Western Cape government may further hinder the transport infrastructure branch's ability to carry out necessary flood damage repairs. The recent flood damage highlights the urgent need for South Africa at large to adapt infrastructure to changing weather patterns.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Brace for damaging winds, waves and rain in the Western Cape

Damaging winds gusting as high as 80 to 100km/h and large waves are forecast between Tuesday and Thursday in parts of the Western Cape, warns the SA ...
News
1 month ago

LISTEN | Snow not that unusual during spring in South Africa, say experts

The weather service predicts a La Nina event bringing hotter temperatures for the next few months but the rain outlook is unclear.
News
2 days ago

Heatwaves or snowfall: here's how to protect your car against bad weather

As weather patterns worsen so the need to take care of your car increases.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Taiwan warns of storm surge from Typhoon Krathon, mobilises troops

Taiwan mobilised nearly 40,000 troops on Tuesday to be on standby for rescue efforts as powerful Typhoon Krathon approached its populous southwest ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pig farm murder accused remain in custody pending appeal to access farmer’s ... South Africa
  2. 'I'm deeply disappointed and disheartened': Mkhwebane after SCA strikes her ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Drakensberg Boys back from UK tour to raise scholarship funds South Africa
  4. DCS fingered for poor handling of Thabo Bester escape while Patekile Holomisa ... South Africa
  5. Misuse of study bursary meant for UCT costs employee R83k a month job South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A Joker on the loose and a date with a serial killer
Angola vs. South Africa- COSAFA #AFCONU20 Qualifiers- Semi-Finals