South Africa

Who you gonna call? 'Leak busters' save Cape Town 4-million litres a day

In one year, team inspected 5,551km of water pipes and found 926 leaks

03 October 2024 - 19:17 By Timna Mgunculu
Water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien with Nkosikho Kama and Winston Mackay from the leaks detection team.
Image: Supplied

A dedicated “leak detection team” that has inspected city water infrastructure for almost a decade is now saving about 4-million litres of water a day in Cape Town.

Water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien said on Thursday that during the 2023/2024 financial year, the team inspected 5,551km of the network and identified 926 leaks. The amount of water saved was about 4-million litres a day.

“The teams annually survey at least half of the city’s 11,213km water reticulation network.

“Areas inspected are prioritised based on several factors, including infrastructure age, water pressure in the area, and the type of pipe material used,” he said. “This proactive leak detection programme has been in place for more than nine years.

“The water reticulation network is not only assessed for leaks but also checked for water running to waste, damaged infrastructure and visible wet patches caused by underground leaks. Once the team locates a leak, a service request is created for it to be repaired.

“In most instances, the repairs are completed internally by the relevant city depot. A follow-up visit is then conducted to ensure the leak is repaired.” 

Badroodien said water must be used wisely, regardless of the season or status of dams.

“The leak detection programme is especially important as it not only reduces water losses but also offers cost savings through proactive maintenance.” 

