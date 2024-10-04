South Africa

173 prisoners set to write matric exams

04 October 2024 - 07:09 By TimesLIVE
Correctional services commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale says education offers offenders a path to a new life. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Matriculants from 18 correctional services schools will write the National Senior Certificate examinations set to run from October 21 to November 27.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the 173 inmates have completed the academic syllabus on time and have undergone assessments throughout the year.

“Educators from the department's 18 schools remain optimistic, having made significant efforts to ensure all candidates are thoroughly prepared.”

The correctional services department has consistently produced strong academic results, often exceeding the national pass rate. In 2023, its schools achieved a 93% overall pass rate, with nine schools attaining a 100% pass rate.

National commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale thanked the educators for their dedication to prepare inmates for the exams, saying formal education plays a crucial role in rehabilitating offenders while they are in correctional centres.

He said: “Education not only empowers offenders with knowledge but also offers them a path to a new life. It remains our commitment to provide growth and development opportunities for every inmate as we believe in the power of education to transform lives.

“We encourage all matriculants in our schools to seize this opportunity as part of their personal development journey.” .

TimesLIVE

