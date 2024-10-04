A preliminary investigation into specific lines of Deli Hummus sold at Shoprite Checkers stores has detected “some areas of concern on product handling at manufacturing level”, prompting the National Consumer Commission (NCC) to advise shoppers not to eat the products.
A voluntary recall was announced on September 16 by the supermarket chain, which alerted the commission of the detection of Listeria monocytogenes, a foodborne bacteria in a batch of the product manufactured by BM Foods, a member of Sea Harvest group.
The affected products in the Deli Hummus range, which have sell by dates of September 10 to October 8, are:
- Traditional hummus (125g and 300g);
- Reduced fat hummus (125g);
- Zataar hummus (125g and 300g);
- Red pepper hummus (125g and 300g); and
- Caramelised onion hummus (125g).
Parallel to the Shoprite Checkers investigation, the NCC said it is independently investigating the recalled products on identified operational issues that pertain to food safety.
Acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu urged consumers to immediately stop eating the products and return them to the supplier for a full refund with or without proof of purchase.
“At this stage, the NCC is not able to determine the extent of the distribution of the products as this is the subject of an investigation. Suppliers are urged not to distribute the products further until the investigation is finalised.”
Deli Hummus product recall extended after ‘areas of concern’ noted
Image: 123RF/karepastock
