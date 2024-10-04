A total of 80kg of fresh khat was allegedly found in the suitcases of two Dutch travellers at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg this week.
The suspects, aged 21 and 59, were en route from South Africa to the Netherlands via Dubai when they were intercepted by police. They attempted to check in and board their flights on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk.
This brings the total to 13 drug traffickers arrested at the Johannesburg airport in the past few weeks.
Dutch travellers 'caught with drugs' at Johannesburg airport
Image: SAPS
