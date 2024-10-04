Excitement as Joburg residents find ‘safe, secure’ housing in crime-riddled Berea

“It didn't even take a month, I think a week after I got an SMS saying I had been approved and must come make a payment. At first thought it was a joke.
Matlala is not the only Joburg resident who struggled to secure a unit at The Ridge. Tankiso Moremi said it took him three years and three attempts to finally get in and move to more spacious and secure accommodation.
Moremi, who runs a NGO in Pimville, Soweto, used to stay in a back room. He spoke of going through process similar to Matlala's to secure a bachelor flat.
“I'd been monitoring their [the Johannesburg Social Housing Company — Joshco] Facebook page, checking all the posts they put up. It was my third time applying and when [the post on The Ridge] came out, I was already ready. When 8am came, I applied right there and then,” he said.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
Matlala is one of 115 residents due to move into the refurbished The Ridge on Abel Street social housing project, in Berea, which was unveiled on Friday morning at a ceremony presided over by Joburg mayor Dada Morero and human settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso. Morero also conducted a “symbolic handover” of the keys to the building's new tenants.
The 12-storey building caters to young people entering the job market, including “young professionals, recent graduates and self-employed individuals”, according to the city.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
The Ridge boasts 155 rental residential units, 144 bachelor apartments and 11 one-bedroom units, with prices ranging from R1,100 to R1,900. Other features include:
It will also have a creché, which will not only benefit residents' children but the wider Berea area.
Speaking at the launch, Matlala shared her jubilation at being finally able to occupy her unit after a process that took less than a month to complete.
Matlala applied on August 28, getting up an hour earlier than the application opening time of 8am, and a month later she received an SMS asking that she submit the necessary documents.
Matlala is not the only Joburg resident who struggled to secure a unit at The Ridge. Tankiso Moremi said it took him three years and three attempts to finally get in and move to more spacious and secure accommodation.
Moremi, who runs a NGO in Pimville, Soweto, used to stay in a back room. He spoke of going through process similar to Matlala's to secure a bachelor flat.
“I'd been monitoring their [the Johannesburg Social Housing Company — Joshco] Facebook page, checking all the posts they put up. It was my third time applying and when [the post on The Ridge] came out, I was already ready. When 8am came, I applied right there and then,” he said.
'Hillbrow will not know what hit them': public safety MMC as e-hailing driver killed
Moremi had to wait between three to four weeks for a response. After submitting the required documents, he received an SMS confirming his approval.
“Imagine staying in a back room and then you get approval for something like this, This is definitely much better than where I used to stay. It's a great feeling, there are no words to [fully] describe this. But I'm really grateful,” he said.
Like his neighbour, Moremi will be staying with his daughter.
“I'm proof that it is possible. I've been applying for three years but now I'm here and have my own unit,” he said.
Morero said tenants will begin moving in from October 15. Sixty percent of the intake will be from ward 64, where the building is located, and 40% from other parts of the city. Only South Africans will be accommodated, the city confirmed.
“It's preferable [that] 60% of the residents are from here but in essence it's a housing opportunity for Joburgers,” he said.
“This is the first building that Joshco has launched but there are other projects they'll be launching, not only in the inner city.”
