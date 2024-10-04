South Africa

Excitement as Joburg residents find ‘safe, secure’ housing in crime-riddled Berea

04 October 2024 - 15:56
Environment and infrastructure services MMC Jack Sekwaila, human settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso and mayor Dada Morero unveil one of the units at The Ridge on Abel Street in Berea, Joburg.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo

It took Boitumelo Matlala seven years to finally acquire a space of her own — a safe space at that — not just for herself but also for her young daughter.

The 28-year-old had been staying with the one-year-old and her mother in Coniston Court, a block of flats in Berea, Johannesburg, which she described as dangerous and in a state of neglect.

“We lived in a cramped flat and when my daughter came along, it became even smaller. So I'd [seen several] posts saying The Ridge would open soon but dismissed these as they [officials] had been saying it would open soon.

“When the latest poster came out urging residents to apply, I woke up an hour earlier to catch the opening time.”

Matlala is one of 115 residents due to move into the refurbished The Ridge on Abel Street social housing project, in Berea, which was unveiled on Friday morning at a ceremony presided over by Joburg mayor Dada Morero and human settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso. Morero also conducted a “symbolic handover” of the keys to the building's new tenants.

The 12-storey building caters to young people entering the job market, including “young professionals, recent graduates and self-employed individuals”, according to the city. 

Boitumelo Matlala, one of The Ridge's new tenants.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo

The Ridge boasts 155 rental residential units, 144 bachelor apartments and 11 one-bedroom units, with prices ranging from R1,100 to R1,900. Other features include: 

  • 24-hour CCTV surveillance for enhanced safety and security;
  • Biometric access for convenient and secure entry;
  • Parking facilities for residents' vehicles; and
  • Two elevators for easy access to all floors.

It will also have a creché, which will not only benefit residents' children but the wider Berea area.

Speaking at the launch, Matlala shared her jubilation at being finally able to occupy her unit after a process that took less than a month to complete.

Matlala applied on August 28, getting up an hour earlier than the application opening time of 8am, and a month later she received an SMS asking that she submit the necessary documents.

I'm excited, I couldn't even sleep. This is my first apartment ... as a single mom I will be able to raise my daughter in a secure place. Our area is not the most secure, so this is the safest
Boitumelo Matlala

“It didn't even take a month, I think a week after I got an SMS saying I had been approved and must come make a payment. At first thought it was a joke.

“I'm excited, I couldn't even sleep. This is my first apartment ... as a single mom I will be able to raise my daughter in a secure place. Our area is not the most secure, so this is the safest,” she said.

Speaking about her former accommodation, located just metres away from The Ridge, Matlala said it used to be safe building but had deteriorated over the years. Security is lax, break-ins are common and the sight of dead or injured people is nothing new. This was Matlala's home from birth.

“It used to be safe but now not so. There's security there but they end up drunk and sleeping on the job, so people can easily access the building and steal your belongings.

“People die and are robbed in broad daylight while security watches. I was robbed two months ago as I was returning from buying groceries. I was assaulted and robbed of everything and people stood by. But I know I'll be safer here because of the security.”

Matlala is not the only Joburg resident who struggled to secure a unit at The Ridge. Tankiso Moremi said it took him three years and three attempts to finally get in and move to more spacious and secure accommodation.

Moremi, who runs a NGO in Pimville, Soweto, used to stay in a back room. He spoke of going through process similar to Matlala's to secure a bachelor flat.

“I'd been monitoring their [the Johannesburg Social Housing Company — Joshco] Facebook page, checking all the posts they put up. It was my third time applying and when [the post on The Ridge] came out, I was already ready. When 8am came, I applied right there and then,” he said.

