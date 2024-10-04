South Africa

Fraudster who posed as advocate to clean out victim’s bank account jailed

Christian Coetzer claimed he was legally granted access to the account

04 October 2024 - 13:59
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Christian Hendrick Coetzer posed as a lawyer to gain access to the bank account of his 'client'. Stock photo.
Christian Hendrick Coetzer posed as a lawyer to gain access to the bank account of his 'client'. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A repeated fraudster has been sentenced to 75 years' imprisonment for posing as an advocate of the high court to fraudulently withdraw nearly R1m from his supposed client’s bank account, leaving the victim penniless.

Christian Hendrick Coetzer was found to have done serious reputational damage to Absa Bank when he walked into the Vereeniging branch on October 9 2015 accompanied by a woman.

He misrepresented himself to the bank as an attorney of the high court and told the bank that the woman in his company was Angelia Evangelia Kallinkos.

He told the bank he was legally appointed and granted access by Kallinkos, as the holder of the bank account, to perform transactions from his client’s account, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

“The consultant believed this misrepresentation and granted the required access. Between October 9 and November 7 2015, a sum of R956,900 was transferred from the real Mrs Kallinkos's account to that of the accused.”

The real Angelia Evangelia Kallinkos, as lawful holder of the account, discovered all her money was gone and reported the case.

Duma ka Ndlovu, two others in court on R26m tax fraud charges

TV producer and businessman Duma ka Ndlovu, Rodney Mutsharini and Maxwell Mloyi appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on ...
News
2 days ago

Sgt Tiyani Hlungwani, who was assigned to investigate the matter, walked into the courtroom of the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court and heard the name of the man he’d been looking for.

Hlungwani heard Coetzer’s name mentioned during a bail application for another matter and the officer arrested the fraudster, Mjonondwane said.

Senior state advocate Tilas Chabalala instructed Hlungwani to bring the docket from Vereeniging and submit it for the consideration of a just sentence as Coetzer was not a first-time offender. He had several previous convictions, including a pending case before the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court for which he was out on R100,000 bail.

Chabalala argued that Absa Bank suffered reputational damage because in the mind of the holder of the targeted account and those close to her, the bank failed to protect her savings.

The court sentenced Coetzer to 75 years' imprisonment on multiple counts of fraud, theft and money laundering for stealing from Kallinkos and misrepresenting the bank. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, meaning he will serve an effective 20-year imprisonment term.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cop arrested with stolen goods linked to hijacking in which Zara Ramsamy died

Police have arrested a 27-year Cato Manor constable found with stolen goods linked to the hijacking in which Zara Ramsamy, 11, died in Queensburgh ...
News
5 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE | 'SIU was weaponised to target certain people': implicated former chief director at Master's Office

Theresia Bezuidenhout denies appointing unqualified liquidators to dissolve Bosasa
News
4 days ago

KZN premier's office manager who faked qualifications gets six years

A former official in the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office who faked his qualifications has been sentenced to six years for fraud by the ...
News
1 week ago

Financial adviser arrested for fleecing clients

The suspect worked as a financial advisor for Alchemy Financial Services, which is an Old Mutual agency franchise, according to the Hawks.
News
2 weeks ago

Fraud case opened against Nketoana municipality speaker for ‘suspect travel claims’

Buyisiwe Makoba, however, says no discrepancies were raised on her claims
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Please Call Me' hearing to be exactly 24 years since idea submitted to Vodacom South Africa
  2. South Africa introducing visa reforms to boost economy, says minister South Africa
  3. Labour dept names most ‘problematic’ sectors in inspections carried out South Africa
  4. Eskom to be service delivery agent for cash-strapped Emfuleni municipality South Africa
  5. Deli Hummus product recall extended after ‘areas of concern’ noted South Africa

Latest Videos

Bulls coach Jake White says he is not going to manage players for the ...
Biden urges Israel to respond 'proportionally' to Iran attack | REUTERS