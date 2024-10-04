South Africa

LISTEN | More boots on the ground to fight 'increasingly aggressive criminals'

04 October 2024 - 15:31
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Newly appointed police recruits.
Newly appointed police recruits.
Image: SAPS

The SAPS is adding more police officers in communities, aiming for one officer for every 220 people.

On Friday 1,812 newly trained constables were deployed. More than 8,000 are still undergoing training.

“The deployment of these constable’s is essential in bolstering SAPS' capacity to fight crime,” SAPS said.

In 2023, the police to population ratio stood at 1:423.

Deputy police minister Polly Boshielo officiated at the parade of officers in Bhisho in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

The new constables underwent a six-month introductory police development learning programme.

“This is a sign that we are professionalising SAPS,” Boshielo said. “The training of the new constables is part of our efforts to strengthen the SAPS and enhance police visibility in all communities as we move to advance our crime-fighting initiatives.”

The second batch of 10,000 officers will have their passing out parade in December. 

“Criminals have become increasingly aggressive and your the safety is paramount,” Boshielo told the new recruits.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Cop arrested with stolen goods linked to hijacking in which Zara Ramsamy died

Police have arrested a 27-year Cato Manor constable found with stolen goods linked to the hijacking in which Zara Ramsamy, 11, died in Queensburgh ...
News
5 hours ago

Police officers accused of Llandudno house burglary to remain behind bars — for now

Three police sergeants and a constable who allegedly took part in a multimillion-rand house burglary in one of the country's most exclusive ...
News
22 hours ago

LISTEN | A new sheriff in town: top cop Senzo Mchunu says he's shifting gear

Minister Senzo Mchunu says police are upping the standard of policing and criminals “must surrender or be made to surrender”.
Politics
1 day ago

Three suspects linked to extortion killed in police shoot-outs

Three suspects linked to extortion and murder cases in KwaZulu-Natal died in two separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday.
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Police minister’s language is reckless in a week when so many were victims of crime

Leaders must stop spewing condescending and deflective rhetoric and focus on their mandates — crime prevention and the many other things police do
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Please Call Me' hearing to be exactly 24 years since idea submitted to Vodacom South Africa
  2. South Africa introducing visa reforms to boost economy, says minister South Africa
  3. Labour dept names most ‘problematic’ sectors in inspections carried out South Africa
  4. Eskom to be service delivery agent for cash-strapped Emfuleni municipality South Africa
  5. Deli Hummus product recall extended after ‘areas of concern’ noted South Africa

Latest Videos

Bulls coach Jake White says he is not going to manage players for the ...
Biden urges Israel to respond 'proportionally' to Iran attack | REUTERS