South Africa

‘These closures also serve as a reminder of the impact of vandalism and theft on community facilities.’

R3m damage: Vandalism forces closure of three Cape Town public libraries

04 October 2024 - 17:36 By Thompho Mmbi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
This is one of the libraries which were vandalised in Cape Town.
This is one of the libraries which were vandalised in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

Three Cape Town libraries have been temporarily closed for repairs following acts of vandalism that caused damage worth over R3m, mayoral committee member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross, revealed the extent of the scourge on Friday.

Van der Ross said burglars targeted the Milnerton library on August 5 and “pulled virtually all of the wiring from the walls. Since then, the library has been offering limited services to patrons”. 

She said the city would complete the restoration of the library by October 19 and hoped that it would start running two days later.

Van der Ross said the Manenberg and Hanover Park libraries were closed on Wednesday and are set to reopen at the end of November. “Among the work to be completed at the two facilities is roof repairs, electrical systems upgrades, tiling, painting and repairs to windows, doors and burglar proofing,” she said.  

She said the Hanover Park Library will offer limited services at the community hall next to the library. This includes study spaces, book club sessions, reading programmes, and digital and information literacy sessions. “The timing is not ideal, but it was impacted by a number of factors including contractor availability, the finalisation of purchase orders and other administrative processes … the weather,” she said.

“We also have the builders’ holiday, which is not that far off, so best to get the work done as quickly as possible so these facilities can come back online. The city thanks patrons for their understanding and cooperation. These closures also serve as a reminder of the impact of vandalism and theft on community facilities. I want to remind residents to work with us to safeguard these facilities.” 

Van der Ross said two other libraries remained closed. “Brown’s Farm Library sustained significant damages due to vandalism and looting in August 2023, while a fire at the Khayelitsha Library in February 2024 caused significant damage to the roof, walls and electrical systems,” she said.  

“Work continues on finalising cost estimates to repair the damage at the facilities. At Brown’s Farm, an additional assessment of security measures is underway, which might result in further work required to restore operations. The full budget required, as well as project timelines to complete repairs at the facilities, have yet to be determined.” 

TimesLIVE  

Municipalities aren’t fixing roads, supplying clean water or keeping the lights on: new study explains why

The failure to deliver infrastructure has itself affected the financial stability of municipalities
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

More cash, please: education minister’s wishlist for struggling KZN schools

In addition to infrastructure and teacher challenges, safety is a major concern which could be addressed if police stations adopt schools in their ...
News
22 hours ago

Experts call for more schools in high-demand areas as GDE struggles with placements

Education expert Prof Mary Metcalfe believes parents are looking for the best schools for their children
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'Please Call Me' hearing to be exactly 24 years since idea submitted to Vodacom South Africa
  2. South Africa introducing visa reforms to boost economy, says minister South Africa
  3. Labour dept names most ‘problematic’ sectors in inspections carried out South Africa
  4. Eskom to be service delivery agent for cash-strapped Emfuleni municipality South Africa
  5. Deli Hummus product recall extended after ‘areas of concern’ noted South Africa

Latest Videos

Bulls coach Jake White says he is not going to manage players for the ...
Biden urges Israel to respond 'proportionally' to Iran attack | REUTERS