South Africa

Richards Bay beaches closed after two great white sharks spotted

04 October 2024 - 15:03 By Mfundo Mkhize
The City of uMhlatuze on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast has closed beaches after great white sharks were spotted. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Alkantstrand and Newark beaches in Richards Bay have been closed after two great white sharks were caught on drumlines in front of the dolphin-viewing platform.

The City of uMhlathuze closed the beaches on Friday, advising there would be no swimming or other activities until further notice.

A drumline is a unmanned aquatic trap usually deployed near popular swimming beaches to reduce the number of sharks or the probability of an attack.

According to experts, this is the time of year when great white sharks are more prevalent in KwaZulu-Natal waters, possibly before humpback whales make their return journey — with their calves — down the coast towards the Antarctic where they spend the southern hemisphere summer.

Shark nets have been lifted at Alkantstrand for months due to the whale migration season which usually runs until November. 

The municipality urged residents and visitors to adhere to the ban for their safety.

TimesLIVE

