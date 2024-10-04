South Africa

Thoshan Panday's bail appeal outcome to be heard on Monday

04 October 2024 - 21:54
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Businessman Thoshan Panday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Durban businessman Thoshan Panday will on Monday find out in the Durban high court about the outcome of his appeal against the refusal of bail in his tax fraud case.

Last month the Durban magistrate's court denied Panday, 52, bail when he made a court appearance to face 27 counts of fraud, alternatively contraventions of tax legislation. 

Before his arrest in the tax fraud case, Panday was out on bail in a racketeering, fraud and corruption case in which he was charged with eight others, including former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni.

On Friday, the Durban magistrate’s court transferred Panday’s tax matter to the high court for the next sitting on October 24.

TimesLIVE

