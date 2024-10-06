South Africa

'Drug mule' carrying more than 20 suspected cocaine bullets in his stomach arrested at OR Tambo

Proactive police nab 14th alleged drug trafficker in recent weeks

06 October 2024 - 17:17
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An alleged drug mule apprehended by police on Sunday at OR Tambo International Airport has been found with more than 20 bullets in his stomach, believed to contain cocaine.
An alleged drug mule apprehended by police on Sunday at OR Tambo International Airport has been found with more than 20 bullets in his stomach, believed to contain cocaine.
Image: Supplied

Proactive police work at OR Tambo International Airport is paying off, with detectives arresting three alleged drug mules in the last week alone. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said this brings the total number of alleged drug mules arrested in recent weeks to 14, with police having successfully arrested at least one suspect a week in the past month. 

In the past week police had apprehended two Dutch travellers who were found to be trafficking 80kg of Khat. 

The third arrest for the week happened on Sunday when SAPS, working in co-operation with Sars, apprehended a 43-year-old man from Paraguay. 

Van Wyk said the man had departed from São Paulo and was taken into custody by officials when he arrived in Johannesburg. He was believed to be carrying cocaine bullets in his gut. 

“A medical examination confirmed that he had swallowed multiple foreign objects and has so far released more than 20 bullets suspected to contain cocaine,” Van Wyk said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

'Drug mule' passes more than 110 ingested drug bullets

An alleged female drug trafficker arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday has so far passed more than 110 ingested drug bullets ...
News
6 days ago

21-year-old 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo on flight from Brazil

A 21-year-old woman found with drugs in her stomach has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for alleged drug trafficking.
News
1 week ago

Most drugs confiscated in busts are destined for local consumption where demand is high, experts say

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said every week in the past month, drug traffickers have been intercepted at OR Tambo airport
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R3m damage: Vandalism forces closure of three Cape Town public libraries South Africa
  2. Mabuyane may face fresh SIU probe into ‘fraudulent’ master’s admission South Africa
  3. Six killed, several injured in head-on collision in KZN South Africa
  4. Excitement as Joburg residents find ‘safe, secure’ housing in crime-riddled ... South Africa
  5. Thoshan Panday's bail appeal outcome to be heard on Monday South Africa

Latest Videos

Funny Castrol Oil Ad
My Soektog. Beeskraal ft. Ian Roberts (Radio Kalahari Orkes)