Random search leads police to suspect on the run for murder and attempted murder

A random spotting of a suspicious-looking man lurking in Klerksdorp led to a search that uncovered a stolen firearm that has linked the suspect to unsolved murders, for which he will appear in court on Thursday.
North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said members of the Vala Umgodi team, which falls under the national intervention unit, were on a routine patrol last month when they spotted a red Mazda vehicle with two occupants just standing in Church Street in Klerksdorp on a Saturday afternoon.
The members approached the car and noticed the male passenger fiddling under his seat. Both men were asked to step out of the vehicle and a search led to the discovery of a firearm under the passenger seat.
The men were unable to give a satisfactory account for the gun, which was found to be unlicensed. The team then determined it had been stolen in Wilkoppies, Klerksdorp, in February 1999.
Both men — Edward Ramarumo Dodo Rooi, 39, and Mogalatsane Ruphus Leshilo, 41 — were arrested and appeared in court that Monday. Leshilo was released on R1,500 bail and Dodo was remanded. His next appearance is on Monday.
In the meantime, Dodo’s arrest was communicated to the North West anti-gang unit, where it was found that he had been on the run since December 2022 and was wanted for two murders and another attempted murder.
The first murder happened on December 19 2022 when police were called to a house in Kanana, where the body of Carlos Mondane, 32, was found lying in a pool of blood. He had been shot several times.
The second murder was reported on September 29 2023. Dodo is alleged to have shot Meshack Kheu, 34, in broad daylight at the Maradona sports field in Kanana. Kheu was rushed to a local clinic but was certified dead on arrival.
The third incident happened a year ago on October 6 2023. It is believed that Dodo had been tracking witnesses of the shooting incident at the sports field. The witnesses were busy preparing for Kheu’s funeral when Dodo allegedly started firing at them with an AK47 rifle. He did not manage to hit any of them and they escaped unharmed and opened an attempted murder case against Dodo.
Dodo appeared at the Orkney magistrate’s court last week for the two murders and attempted murder and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena congratulated members of the NIU and anti-gang unit for their efforts and Dodo’s arrest.
TimesLIVE
Random search leads police to suspect on the run for murder and attempted murder
Detectives link random search suspect to gun theft, murder and mass shooting
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
A random spotting of a suspicious-looking man lurking in Klerksdorp led to a search that uncovered a stolen firearm that has linked the suspect to unsolved murders, for which he will appear in court on Thursday.
North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said members of the Vala Umgodi team, which falls under the national intervention unit, were on a routine patrol last month when they spotted a red Mazda vehicle with two occupants just standing in Church Street in Klerksdorp on a Saturday afternoon.
The members approached the car and noticed the male passenger fiddling under his seat. Both men were asked to step out of the vehicle and a search led to the discovery of a firearm under the passenger seat.
The men were unable to give a satisfactory account for the gun, which was found to be unlicensed. The team then determined it had been stolen in Wilkoppies, Klerksdorp, in February 1999.
Both men — Edward Ramarumo Dodo Rooi, 39, and Mogalatsane Ruphus Leshilo, 41 — were arrested and appeared in court that Monday. Leshilo was released on R1,500 bail and Dodo was remanded. His next appearance is on Monday.
In the meantime, Dodo’s arrest was communicated to the North West anti-gang unit, where it was found that he had been on the run since December 2022 and was wanted for two murders and another attempted murder.
The first murder happened on December 19 2022 when police were called to a house in Kanana, where the body of Carlos Mondane, 32, was found lying in a pool of blood. He had been shot several times.
The second murder was reported on September 29 2023. Dodo is alleged to have shot Meshack Kheu, 34, in broad daylight at the Maradona sports field in Kanana. Kheu was rushed to a local clinic but was certified dead on arrival.
The third incident happened a year ago on October 6 2023. It is believed that Dodo had been tracking witnesses of the shooting incident at the sports field. The witnesses were busy preparing for Kheu’s funeral when Dodo allegedly started firing at them with an AK47 rifle. He did not manage to hit any of them and they escaped unharmed and opened an attempted murder case against Dodo.
Dodo appeared at the Orkney magistrate’s court last week for the two murders and attempted murder and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena congratulated members of the NIU and anti-gang unit for their efforts and Dodo’s arrest.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Father who killed pregnant wife in front of their children wins appeal for lesser sentence
Three suspects linked to extortion killed in police shoot-outs
Cop arrested with stolen goods linked to hijacking in which Zara Ramsamy died
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos