South Africa

Random search leads police to suspect on the run for murder and attempted murder

Detectives link random search suspect to gun theft, murder and mass shooting

06 October 2024 - 13:04 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Members of the members of the Vala Umgodi team arrested a man in possession of a stolen firearm, and the suspect has now been linked to two unsolved murders and a mass shooting. Stock photo.
Members of the members of the Vala Umgodi team arrested a man in possession of a stolen firearm, and the suspect has now been linked to two unsolved murders and a mass shooting. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A random spotting of a suspicious-looking man lurking in Klerksdorp led to a search that uncovered a stolen firearm that has linked the suspect to unsolved murders, for which he will appear in court on Thursday. 

North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said members of the Vala Umgodi team, which falls under the national intervention unit, were on a routine patrol last month when they spotted a red Mazda vehicle with two occupants just standing in Church Street in Klerksdorp on a Saturday afternoon.

The members approached the car and noticed the male passenger fiddling under his seat. Both men were asked to step out of the vehicle and a search led to the discovery of a firearm under the passenger seat. 

The men were unable to give a satisfactory account for the gun, which was found to be unlicensed. The team then determined it had been stolen in Wilkoppies, Klerksdorp, in February 1999. 

Both men — Edward Ramarumo Dodo Rooi, 39, and Mogalatsane Ruphus Leshilo, 41 — were arrested and appeared in court that Monday. Leshilo was released on R1,500 bail and Dodo was remanded. His next appearance is on Monday. 

In the meantime, Dodo’s arrest was communicated to the North West anti-gang unit, where it was found that he had been on the run since December 2022 and was wanted for two murders and another attempted murder. 

The first murder happened on December 19 2022 when police were called to a house in Kanana, where the body of Carlos Mondane, 32, was found lying in a pool of blood. He had been shot several times. 

The second murder was reported on September 29 2023. Dodo is alleged to have shot Meshack Kheu, 34, in broad daylight at the Maradona sports field in Kanana. Kheu was rushed to a local clinic but was certified dead on arrival. 

The third incident happened a year ago on October 6 2023. It is believed that Dodo had been tracking witnesses of the shooting incident at the sports field. The witnesses were busy preparing for Kheu’s funeral when Dodo allegedly started firing at them with an AK47 rifle. He did not manage to hit any of them and they escaped unharmed and opened an attempted murder case against Dodo. 

Dodo appeared at the Orkney magistrate’s court last week for the two murders and attempted murder and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday. 

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena congratulated members of the NIU and anti-gang unit for their efforts and Dodo’s arrest. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Father who killed pregnant wife in front of their children wins appeal for lesser sentence

The man approached the Mahikeng high court after the Taung regional court sentenced him to life for stabbing his wife to death.
News
2 days ago

Three suspects linked to extortion killed in police shoot-outs

Three suspects linked to extortion and murder cases in KwaZulu-Natal died in two separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday.
News
3 days ago

Cop arrested with stolen goods linked to hijacking in which Zara Ramsamy died

Police have arrested a 27-year Cato Manor constable found with stolen goods linked to the hijacking in which Zara Ramsamy, 11, died in Queensburgh ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Bolt drivers take body of slain colleague to Randburg offices in a call for ... South Africa
  2. Three suspects linked to extortion killed in police shoot-outs South Africa
  3. Man kidnapped in Centurion rescued by alert cops in West Rand South Africa
  4. Suspect arrested in connection with the murder of e-hailing driver South Africa
  5. 'Hillbrow will not know what hit them': public safety MMC as e-hailing driver ... Politics

Most read

  1. R3m damage: Vandalism forces closure of three Cape Town public libraries South Africa
  2. Mabuyane may face fresh SIU probe into ‘fraudulent’ master’s admission South Africa
  3. Excitement as Joburg residents find ‘safe, secure’ housing in crime-riddled ... South Africa
  4. Thoshan Panday's bail appeal outcome to be heard on Monday South Africa
  5. Trump appears with Musk at rally held at site of assassination attempt in ... World

Latest Videos

Funny Castrol Oil Ad
My Soektog. Beeskraal ft. Ian Roberts (Radio Kalahari Orkes)