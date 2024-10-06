South Africa

Six killed, several injured in head-on collision in KZN

06 October 2024 - 12:01 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Six people were killed in a head-on collision in KZN.
Six people were killed in a head-on collision in KZN.
Image: Supplied

A head-on collision claimed the lives of six people and left several others with injuries ranging from serious to moderate on Saturday night in Darnall, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue's Kelsey-Jay Meyrick, they received reports of a motor vehicle accident on the R102 near Darnall and on the arrival of paramedics it was established that two vehicles had collided head-on at high speed.

“Reports from the scene indicate that one person sustained critical injuries, and five others suffered injuries ranging from serious to moderate.

“Sadly, five people were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene. The sixth person died on arrival at the hospital,” Meyrick said.

She said patients were stabilised on scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital under the care of advanced life support paramedics.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Scholar transport: Teenager dies after overloaded taxi overturns, 25-year-old driver arrested for multiple offences

Police say a Toyota Quantum carrying about 29 schoolchildren lost control and overturned
News
1 day ago

School pupil and parents among 11 killed in horror head-on collision in KZN

A head-on collision on the R622 Greytown Road in KwaZulu-Natal has claimed the lives of 11 people, including a Michaelhouse school pupil and his ...
News
1 month ago

Multi-truck accident in KZN Midlands

While the cause of the accident is under investigation, TrafficSA said a suspected diesel or oil spill may have caused slippery conditions.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R3m damage: Vandalism forces closure of three Cape Town public libraries South Africa
  2. Mabuyane may face fresh SIU probe into ‘fraudulent’ master’s admission South Africa
  3. Excitement as Joburg residents find ‘safe, secure’ housing in crime-riddled ... South Africa
  4. Thoshan Panday's bail appeal outcome to be heard on Monday South Africa
  5. Trump appears with Musk at rally held at site of assassination attempt in ... World

Latest Videos

Funny Castrol Oil Ad
My Soektog. Beeskraal ft. Ian Roberts (Radio Kalahari Orkes)