South Africa

Three suspects arrested for Lusikisiki massacre: Mchunu

06 October 2024 - 15:06 By Lulamile Feni
Eighteen people were killed in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre which claimed the lives of 18 people.

Mchunu was addressing mourners at a memorial service for the victims in Lusikisiki on Sunday.

The suspects are due to appear in court tomorrow.

This is a developing story.

