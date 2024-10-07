South Africa

Alarming number of job losses in formal economy sees hike in Ters budget

07 October 2024 - 13:34 By TimesLIVE
The department of employment and labour has increased the Ters budget from R400m to R2.4bn this financial year to prevent layoffs and support companies in distress.
The department of employment and labour has increased the Ters budget from R400m to R2.4bn this financial year to prevent layoffs and support companies in distress. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

The budget for the temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters) has been increased to R2.4bn from R400m for the latest financial year in response to the loss of 22,554 jobs through retrenchments in the formal sector.

The job losses for the 2023/2024 financial year were recorded by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). The commission also reported that out of 38,428 employees who were likely to be retrenched, 14,887 jobs (39%) were saved through interventions.

Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth said the increase in the Ters  budget is intended to assist companies in distress and prevent employee layoffs amid unstable economic conditions.

“The alarming number of job losses necessitated an adjustment in our budget to enhance Ters Our goal is to preserve jobs and support companies facing financial difficulties,” she said.

Ters provides financial assistance to companies in distress for up to 12 months. The scheme enables employers to retain employees by covering their salaries while the company focuses on implementing a turnaround strategy to remain operational. During this time, employers are only required to cover employee social costs such as provident fund and medical aid contributions.

Sassa increases social grants by R10 in October

The South African Social Security Agency has announced a R10 increase in social grants starting this month.
News
4 days ago

Productivity SA, an entity under the department, offers turnaround strategy solutions to the companies in distress.

The application process for Ters support, which is free, begins at the CCMA, where a panel assesses eligibility.

Alongside a “business case” report outlining the triggers for distress and proposed remedial action, applicants must provide audited annual financial statements for the past two financial years or independently reviewed financial statements for companies not legally required to be audited, also for two years.

Individual employers must provide termination of contract documentation and a bank statement.

Ters, which was introduced in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, paid subsidy amounts of a minimum of R3,500 and maximum of R6,730 per worker per month. By its two-year anniversary, R64bn had been disbursed to 5.7-million workers.

TimesLIVE



Former Babel waitress Molly Brave ‘brought real change’

Former waitress Mihlali Nobavu shot to fame last month after exposing harsh working conditions at a Pretoria lounge, sparking national raids of bars ...
News
1 day ago

Mid-term budget key to growth target

While the second phase of the government’s partnership with business sets a high target of 3.3% growth by the end of 2025, observers say the ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Railway accidents crash the economy

South Africa’s accident-prone rail network is disrupting the economy, including the mining industry, and claiming hundreds of lives each year.
Business Times
1 day ago

Unemployment, racism, lack of access to technology hinder 'the South Africa we deserve', panel hears

A poor voter turnout of 40% in the May 29 elections was a clear indication overwhelmed South Africans have lost their trust in the government.
Politics
4 days ago

Labour dept names most ‘problematic’ sectors in inspections carried out

The agriculture sector, construction industry and retail space have been identified as among the most "problematic" sectors in raids carried out by ...
News
5 days ago

Tough pay talks are looming for government

Public servants demand 12% pay hike despite inflation easing for third consecutive month to 4.4%
Politics
6 days ago
