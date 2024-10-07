South Africa

Father found in possession of body parts after allegedly killing son, 2

Police responded to the scene after receiving an alert from the community

07 October 2024 - 07:05
Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing and mutilating his son. File photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The mutilated body of a two-year-old boy was found in Limpopo on Sunday.

Police were alerted to the murder by the community. When they arrived at the scene at about 6am, they found the child’s mutilated body on a bed in Shongoane village outside Lephalale.

His 22-year-old father was allegedly found in possession of some of the boy’s body parts. He was arrested and charged with murder, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

He said: “This senseless killing has left many in shock, and the motive is unknown. However, ritual killing cannot be ruled out.” 

TimesLIVE

