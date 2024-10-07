South Africa

Four children die in Soweto of suspected food poisoning

07 October 2024 - 20:30
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane urged parents, guardians and communities to exercise caution regarding the food consumed by children.Stock image.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane urged parents, guardians and communities to exercise caution regarding the food consumed by children.Stock image.
Image: 123RF/gmast3r

Four pupils died in Soweto on Sunday after consuming food that is suspected to have been poisoned. 

“A grade 1 boy, 7, a grade 2 girl, 8, and a grade 3 boy, from Karabo Primary School sadly passed away on Sunday after allegedly consuming food suspected to have contained poison,” Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said in a statement on Monday.

He said a grade 1 boy from the school was in ICU after also having allegedly consumed the food.

In a separate incident, an eight-year-old grade 2 boy from Khauhelo Primary School died on Sunday after allegedly consuming snacks purchased from a spaza shop in Naledi. 

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and school communities affected by these tragic incidents.

“The safety and wellbeing of our learners remain our top priority, and we urge parents, guardians, and communities to exercise caution regarding the food consumed by children,” Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Spar recalls Top Score instant porridge after three Eastern Cape children die

Four children were rushed to hospital after allegedly consuming the product, which led to the death of three children aged between one and four in ...
News
1 week ago

Lawyers probing school camp deaths find principal's conduct 'extremely concerning'

The law firm that probed the death of two pupils from Daveyton Skills School in Benoni recommended the principal face a disciplinary hearing and the ...
News
2 months ago

12 pupils suspended 'for racism' at Pretoria girls’ school

This was triggered by alleged racial connotations and micro-aggressions against black pupils ventilated through a WhatsApp group.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Drug mule rushed to hospital after passing 117 'bullets' of cocaine South Africa
  2. Meet 18-year-old matriculant Zoalize, the 2024 Miss World SA South Africa
  3. 'Drug mule' carrying more than 20 suspected cocaine bullets in his stomach ... South Africa
  4. R8.5m lottery winner will consult his ancestors to guide his spending South Africa
  5. Mabuyane may face fresh SIU probe into ‘fraudulent’ master’s admission South Africa

Latest Videos

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup 2024/25 - Group Stage ...
Jill Stein for President: “We have the power”