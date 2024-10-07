South Africa

R8.5m lottery winner will consult his ancestors to guide his spending

The winner has come forward to claim his winnings

07 October 2024 - 14:21
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
After a search, Ithuba has confirmed that the winner of the R8.5m Lotto plus 1 jackpot, an elderly man, has claimed his payout.
After a search, Ithuba has confirmed that the winner of the R8.5m Lotto plus 1 jackpot, an elderly man, has claimed his payout.
Image: Supplied

An R8.5m lottery jackpot winner from Nomathamsanqa, near Addo in the Eastern Cape, says he will consult his ancestors to guide and inform the decisions he makes with his newfound wealth.

His one definite decision will be to obtain medical aid membership for himself and his wife.

The elderly man walked into the Gqeberha Ithuba office accompanied by his son and daughter to claim his winnings, the lottery operator said. To ensure privacy, the pensioner decided against validating the win at the USave shop where he bought the ticket.

“We are a small community and word gets around quickly,” he said.

He wagered R50 via quick-pick selection last month but only checked his ticket on Wednesday, prompting Ithuba to issue a call to players in the area to check their tickets.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the win was heart-warming for the family and the region. Nomathamsanqa is a modest township about 80km from Gqeberha.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Charmaine Mabuza of Ithuba a finalist in All Africa Business Leaders Awards

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza has been shortlisted as a finalist for the prestigious businesswoman of the year award at the All Africa Business Leaders ...
News
4 days ago

'I felt overwhelmed, as if I were in a dream': KZN plumber wins R38m

'It's important to me that this money continues to support us for a long time.'
News
1 month ago

A house and petrol money for Gauteng man who claims R13m Lotto jackpot

The lottery winner will invest most of the cash, but is looking forward to being able to pay for petrol to drive to work instead of relying on a lift ...
News
1 month ago

R70m Powerball winner plans to honour parents with tombstones

The winner of the R70m PowerBall jackpot plans to honour his parents by erecting tombstones for them.
News
3 months ago

Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time

South Africa's newest millionaire says his PowerBall Plus winnings means he and his wife can travel abroad to see their daughter, after years apart ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Drug mule rushed to hospital after passing 117 'bullets' of cocaine South Africa
  2. Meet 18-year-old matriculant Zoalize, the 2024 Miss World SA South Africa
  3. 'Drug mule' carrying more than 20 suspected cocaine bullets in his stomach ... South Africa
  4. R8.5m lottery winner will consult his ancestors to guide his spending South Africa
  5. Mabuyane may face fresh SIU probe into ‘fraudulent’ master’s admission South Africa

Latest Videos

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup 2024/25 - Group Stage ...
Jill Stein for President: “We have the power”