Six people killed, four injured in Qumbu mass shooting

07 October 2024 - 10:15 By DispatchLIVE
Six people died in a hail of bullets in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape at the weekend. Stock image.
Six people were shot dead and four others wounded in Qumbu, in the Eastern Cape, on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said the wounded victims had been taken to hospital.

“Unknown suspects shot the victims,” Nkohli said.

“The motive for the shooting is unclear.”

This is a developing story.

