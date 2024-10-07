Six people were shot dead and four others wounded in Qumbu, in the Eastern Cape, on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said the wounded victims had been taken to hospital.
“Unknown suspects shot the victims,” Nkohli said.
“The motive for the shooting is unclear.”
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
Six people killed, four injured in Qumbu mass shooting
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
