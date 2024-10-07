Adler said the city's residents were not having to spend most of their time in a bomb shelter but people in the north near the border with Lebanon were.
* Additional reporting by Ernest Mabuza
South African family who moved to Israel are happy living there despite the war
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
As Israel held ceremonies on Monday to mark a year since Hamas launched a deadly attack against the country, a South African who moved his family there in December 2022 says his family is happy despite living in a war zone.
Saul Adler, who lives in Ra’anana, a city north of Tel Aviv, said: “We are still here. It’s great. We are settled nicely, and the kids are settled and only starting to learn the language. My wife and I found nice jobs and we are doing nicely.”
The couple has three children aged 15, 13 and 8.
During the October 7 2023 attack, Hamas killed some 1,200 people and abducted another 250. Some of those abducted are still in Gaza. Israel responded with attacks to root out Hamas in the Gaza Strip and this has led to thousands of deaths and displacement of Gaza residents.
Adler said he was happy living in Israel despite the war and sirens frequently blaring, “not as much as Ra’anana and Tel Aviv but we have family in the north that are constantly in the shelter”.
He said it was worrying that Israel was constantly being attacked with rockets by people hell-bent on destroying them.
“We are quite settled and life carries on. When Iran attacked, it was a scary time for us.”
Adler was with his son, 15, when the attack happened.
“My son and I were outside when the attack happened, and we had to lie down at a bus stop, and I had to shield my son with my body.
“We saw it happening and saw them coming down one after another into residential areas and one guy who was with us said it looked like a missile landed on his house. It was very scary and a fireworks show.”
He said his son was really scared.
“I feel very sorry for him to be exposed to it. It’s unfortunate. My other two kids were in the bomb shelter at the time and were more than OK. But it was a harrowing experience.”
