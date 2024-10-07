South Africa

'This young man is my hero': Sea rescue applauded in Cape Town

07 October 2024 - 16:20 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Brandon Janeka after the rescue.
Brandon Janeka after the rescue.
Image: Janine Roode Becker /Facebook

Capetonians have lauded the bravery of a man who swam into rough sea at the weekend to rescue bathers in difficulty as soaring temperatures attracted thousands of visitors to beaches along the coastline.

“This young man named Brandon Janeka who lives in Heideveld is my hero,” wrote Janine Roode Becker in a post on Facebook.

“He didn't think twice to risk he's life to brave the rough sea at Blouberg to save two women who nearly drowned. He deserves recognition and an award for being brave.”

The incident happened on Saturday along a stretch of a Table View beach which experiences regular rip currents and is outside designated swimming areas at Big Bay and Milnerton where lifeguards are based. It was unclear if one or two bathers were at risk of drowning when the rescue took place.

Becker's sentiments were echoed by mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Monday.

“The city commends Brandon for his bravery in selflessly swimming into rough sea to rescue a woman from drowning. The community of Heideveld and all Capetonians can be proud of this young man who risked his life to save another, with several other heroes who are yet to be identified,” he said.

NSRI issues safety alert for rough seas, rip currents along the coast

The National Sea Rescue Institute warned of perilous sea conditions on Monday along parts of the coastline due to inclement weather and the new moon ...
News
1 week ago

“It is incredible that these ordinary beachgoers staged this heroic rescue without thinking twice and saved a life.”  

There were no reports of fatalities on the day.

As the festive season approaches, the city has deployed lifeguards to 29 beaches, tidal pools and stretches of coast between 10am and 6pm.  

“We commend the efforts of members of the public for their rescue efforts off the coast of Table View on Saturday. We call on the public to only swim at designated areas where our dedicated and professional lifeguards are playing a crucial role in safeguarding beachgoers,” said community services and health MEC Patricia van der Ross.  

“Please adhere to the rules and support them so we can ensure a safe and memorable beach experience for everyone.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Richards Bay beaches closed after two great white sharks spotted

Alkantstrand and Newark beaches in Richards Bay have been closed after two great white sharks were spotted.
News
3 days ago

Starlink would be a game-changer for search and rescue in SA, says NSRI

Starlink’s reach into rural parts of the country without conventional internet infrastructure would enable the organisation to deliver services there ...
News
4 days ago

Rescues on Table Mountain going up, hikers urged not to rely only on apps

Hiking in groups is best for safety and experts advise hikers to have rescue numbers at hand
News
1 week ago

Injured adults, children rescued in charter barge drama on Hartbeespoort Dam

Hartbeespoort Dam was the scene of a dramatic rescue when a charter barge with about 100 people on board got into distress on Saturday evening and ...
News
1 week ago

Ballito lifesaver hailed as hero after he rescues 5 people

All that matters is saving lives, says Linda Hlope
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Drug mule rushed to hospital after passing 117 'bullets' of cocaine South Africa
  2. Meet 18-year-old matriculant Zoalize, the 2024 Miss World SA South Africa
  3. 'Drug mule' carrying more than 20 suspected cocaine bullets in his stomach ... South Africa
  4. R8.5m lottery winner will consult his ancestors to guide his spending South Africa
  5. Mabuyane may face fresh SIU probe into ‘fraudulent’ master’s admission South Africa

Latest Videos

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup 2024/25 - Group Stage ...
Jill Stein for President: “We have the power”