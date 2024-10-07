South Africa

Two kidnap for ransom cases in Western Cape winelands region

07 October 2024 - 08:31 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The shack where an 84-year-old woman was held captive by kidnappers.
The shack where an 84-year-old woman was held captive by kidnappers.
Image: SAPS

An elderly British national and a young woman were kidnapped for ransom in Robertson and Stellenbosch in the Western Cape late last week, police say.

Police spokesperson Capt Frederick C van Wyk said the 84-year-old woman was abducted at about 12.10pm on Friday on La Chasseur Road in Robertson.

She was rescued by a multi-disciplinary law enforcement team on Saturday morning after being traced to an unoccupied shack in Zwelethemba, Worcester, where she had been held captive.

“She was immediately taken to a medical facility for observation.

“Arrests are yet to be made.”

In the other kidnapping, a 20-year-old woman left a restaurant in Plein Street, Stellenbosch at about 2.40am to walk to her residence nearby. She was grabbed by two men who stopped their vehicle and drove off with her.

“The suspects demanded a ransom from the family of the hostage. The family immediately paid the money and the victim was released on Friday.”

A case of kidnapping and extortion was opened for investigation.

“Information was followed up and a vehicle of interest, a black BMW, was identified during preliminary investigation. The licence plate recognition system was activated and the vehicle was successfully traced to the George area.

“Two foreign national males aged 24 and 25 were found in the vehicle and detained for investigation. An undisclosed amount of cash was found in the car, including the phone used.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Safety ‘chaperone’ tracks travellers after kidnap

Some guests at Umngazi Hotel, the Transkei resort Cape Town businesswoman Alize van der Merwe was heading to when she was kidnapped, are now using a ...
News
1 day ago

Kidnap gangs demand ongoing ‘ransom’ payoffs

The ordeal of kidnap victims doesn’t end when the first ransom is paid — they sometimes have to continue paying every month to avoid being snatched ...
News
1 day ago

Man kidnapped in Centurion rescued by alert cops in West Rand

Three suspects are expected to appear in court on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet 18-year-old matriculant Zoalize, the 2024 Miss World SA South Africa
  2. Mabuyane may face fresh SIU probe into ‘fraudulent’ master’s admission South Africa
  3. 'Drug mule' carrying more than 20 suspected cocaine bullets in his stomach ... South Africa
  4. Father found in possession of body parts after allegedly killing son, 2 South Africa
  5. R3m damage: Vandalism forces closure of three Cape Town public libraries South Africa

Latest Videos

Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 7 October 2024
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 07 October 2024