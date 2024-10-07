South Africa

WATCH LIVE | JSC interviews for vacancies in superior courts

07 October 2024 - 11:34 By TimesLIVE
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for vacancies in superior courts are starting on Monday.

This come after the MK Party (MKP) went urgently to the Johannesburg high court after the JSC refused to grant a request that the interviews be postponed.

The request followed an order by the Western Cape High Court last Friday interdicting the MKP’s leader in parliament, John Hlophe, from participating in the upcoming interviews. Hlophe was impeached as a judge earlier this year and there is ongoing litigation about whether it was lawful for the National Assembly to send him as one of its six delegates to the JSC.

The order of high court was an interim order interdicting Hlophe from attending the interviews while the litigation is ongoing.

