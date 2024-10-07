South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

07 October 2024 - 10:22 By TimesLIVE
The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot dead by assailants at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

'This bullet was fired by the same firearm': Another ballistic expert confirms murder weapon that killed Meyiwa

A chief forensic investigator, has confirmed the findings by a ballistic expert on the murder weapon that killed footballer Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.
3 weeks ago

POLL | Is Longwe Twala a spoilt brat?

Is Longwe Twala a spoilt brat?
1 month ago

LISTEN | 'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco defends Longwe

'I'd rather see him in jail than see him suffer in the streets.'
1 month ago
