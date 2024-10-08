Breast cancer on the rise among young women in SA

Breast cancer, which is the most prevalent cancer among South African women, is increasingly being detected in women under 40.
According to the Breast Imaging Society of SA (BISSA) this trend mirrors global patterns, where younger women are being diagnosed with more aggressive forms of the disease, underscoring the need for early detection and awareness.
The subspeciality group of the Radiological Society of SA has warned that young women are more likely to develop breast cancers with aggressive biological characteristics.
These cancers often present with larger tumours and more advanced stages of the disease at diagnosis, making early detection vital for improving outcomes.
Dr Peter Schoub, chairperson of BISSA said though every woman is potentially at risk of getting breast cancer, certain factors increase the likelihood, including age, family history, personal history, dense breast tissues, lifestyle and hormonal factors.
Schoub said women who have not had a full-term pregnancy or have their first child after age 30 have a higher risk of breast cancer compared to women who give birth before age 30.
“As to why it is happening, we don't know for sure. There are only theories, at this stage there is no evidence but we think it might have something to do with hormonal changes in society.
“We know that girls in general are starting to get their periods at a younger age, we know that there are more women who are either not having children at all or they are having their first child late at life, or maybe women are having fewer children than in the past. So the reason these things are important is that the longer the period that a woman is exposed to her own hormones, like oestrogen, the higher the risk of breast cancer. Women who start to have their periods earlier and never have a pregnancy that interrupts their ordinary periods, that woman is exposed to her hormones for a longer period of time and we think that is a risk factor, “he said.
Schoub said women who have children earlier in life tend to have a slightly lower rate.
“We think that these things may have an effect and may be part of the reasons why we see younger women having more breast cancer, but it is only a theory, we don't really know what the reason is,” he said.
According to research, breastfeeding can lower breast cancer risk, especially if a woman breastfeeds for longer than one year.
Schoub has emphasised the importance of early detection through regular self-examinations starting in a woman’s 20s, and annual mammograms from age 40.
“Awareness and education about breast cancer in young women can lead to earlier diagnosis and less invasive treatment options. The growing number of younger women being diagnosed with breast cancer highlights the need to expand awareness campaigns and improve screening programmes, especially for those at higher risk,” said Schoub.
He said one of the biggest hurdles in South Africa remains the late-stage diagnosis of breast cancer, which severely limits treatment options and reduces survival rates.
The late diagnoses are often attributed to a combination of factors, including a lack of awareness, socioeconomic disparities and limited access to healthcare facilities.
“Though most major medical schemes offer complimentary mammogram screenings for women over 40, only about 20% of women take advantage of this service,” says Schoub. “We must also be mindful that breast cancer is increasingly being detected in women in their 30s, who experience more aggressive forms of the disease that can spread rapidly if not detected early.”
Schoub said while breast cancer risk increases with age, the disease does not discriminate — women of all ages, races, and socioeconomic backgrounds can be affected.
“This is why routine self-examinations and clinical breast checks by a healthcare professional at least once a year are essential. Any abnormality, regardless of age or family history, should be evaluated by a medical professional immediately,” he said.
He said the goal of breast cancer screening is to detect the disease before symptoms emerge.
“Cancers found through routine screening are often smaller and localised, increasing the chances of successful treatment and survival. The size of the tumour and whether cancer has spread are key factors in determining the prognosis,” said Schoub.
How to self-examine your breasts
The breast changes throughout the menstrual cycle and it is important to always self-examine at the same time of the month, usually a week after your period when your breasts are less tender due to fluctuations in hormone levels.
Visual examination — sit or stand, without clothing, in front of a mirror with your arms to your side and look for changes in size, shape, symmetry, puckering and dimpling.
Physical examination — lying down so that your breast tissue spreads out making it easier to feel, or in the shower using soap to glide more easily over your breasts:
Signs to look out for: Visit your healthcare provider if you notice any of these changes:
