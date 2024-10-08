The owner of a Durban gun shop who allegedly supplied firearms to a notorious criminal gang in Cape Town is expected to stand trial on more than 60 charges, including murder.
Anderson Padayachee, who traded as Anderson’s Guns and Ammo in Merebank Plaza, faces charges in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act including aiding and abetting criminal gang activities, murder, fraud, and attempted murder.
Some charges stem from shootings carried out with guns and ammunition he allegedly sold to the gang known as the “Terrible Josters”.
According to the indictment, the “Terrible Josters” is a criminal gang which has a territorial area in which its members, individually or collectively, engage in crime.
“The accused had foreseen the possibility that the firearms could be used by members of the 'Terrible Josters' to commit offences.”
The state alleges Padayachee failed to comply with the Firearms Control Act on several occasions.
“Investigations into the financial affairs of Anderson's Arms and Ammo and/or the accused found he had received money which formed the proceeds of unlawful activities relating to the selling of firearms, firearms parts or ammunition,” reads the indictment.
Durban firearms trader on trial for 'supplying guns' to gang in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/lutsenko
