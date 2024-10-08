South Africa

Milnerton protection racket: 4 more join cop suspects for questioning

08 October 2024 - 12:30 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police are investigating an extortion, business robbery and corruption case in Milnerton. File photo.
Police are investigating an extortion, business robbery and corruption case in Milnerton. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

An eighth police officer, a former officer and two women have been taken in for questioning after the arrest of seven public order police (POP) unit officials in connection with alleged extortion of shopkeepers in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the seven officials, aged between 24 and 43, allegedly took cash “for protection” from two shops owned by Chinese nationals in Milnerton.

The case was assigned to the anti-corruption unit and serious and violent crime unit detectives.

The officers were arrested on Sunday evening, followed by the arrest of the eighth, also from the POP unit, on Monday night. 

“Provincial detectives also took three civilians, one male who is a former police officer and two females, in for questioning relating to the same incident,” Traut said.

The accused are due to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Wednesday where they will face charges of extortion, business robbery and corruption.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Seven cops arrested over ‘protection racket’ charge in Milnerton

They are accused of extorting cash from business owners.
News
6 hours ago

Cape Town motorist arrested for owing nearly R200,000 in fines

A Cape Town motorist with outstanding traffic fines of nearly R200,000 was arrested during an operation in the Mitchells Plain area last week and was ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Two kidnap for ransom cases in Western Cape winelands region

An elderly British national and a young woman were kidnapped for ransom in Robertson and Stellenbosch in the Western Cape late last week, police say.
News
1 day ago

Police officers accused of Llandudno house burglary to remain behind bars — for now

Three police sergeants and a constable who allegedly took part in a multimillion-rand house burglary in one of the country's most exclusive ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R8.5m lottery winner will consult his ancestors to guide his spending South Africa
  2. 'This young man is my hero': Sea rescue applauded in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Drug mule rushed to hospital after passing 117 'bullets' of cocaine South Africa
  4. Limpopo farmers urged to sell livestock they can't feed as province grapples ... South Africa
  5. Motorbike patrol cops in Joburg highway pursuit after smash and grab South Africa

Latest Videos

'They're all dead': Haitians mourn loved ones after massacre | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 08 October 2024