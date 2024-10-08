South Africa

Motorbike patrol cops in Joburg highway pursuit after smash and grab

08 October 2024 - 07:25 By TimesLIVE
The police motorbike unit intercepted a smash-and-grab attack on the M2. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF\ambrozinio

The Johannesburg central police motorbike squad was involved in a shooting on the M2 on Monday after witnessing a smash-and-grab attack on a motorist.

The highway drama began at 10.30am when a white Ford Ranger bakkie blocked a grey SUV Mercedes Benz driven by a 66-year-old year man, Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

"The suspects alighted from the bakkie and used a hammer to break the window. The suspects robbed the man of cash, a cellphone and a bag with a laptop."

The motorbike squad witnessed the suspects jumping into their vehicle, with no registration plates, and gave chase.

"The suspects opened fire on police, who retaliated. One suspect was fatally wounded while the remaining suspects evaded arrest."

A firearm and a laptop was recovered inside their vehicle. 

