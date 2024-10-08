No airline was able to operate flights to and from King Phalo Airport in East London on Tuesday morning.
“Due to adverse weather conditions in East London, all inbound and outbound flights have been postponed at King Phalo Airport until further notice,” the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed.
FlySafair said this was because Air Traffic & Navigation Services (ATNS) procedures for operations to King Phalo Airport in certain weather and visibility conditions have been suspended by the South African Civil Aviation Authority.
“It is unlikely all flights scheduled for today will be accommodated,” the airline said.
“The disruption is part of a longer-term ATNS procedural backlog that will require more comprehensive action in the future.”
FlySafair said its affected passengers will be assisted with alternative arrangements, including rebooking options and refund solutions for cancelled flights.
Passenger disruption at East London airport: Navigation problem means planes cannot land in bad weather
Image: Randell Roskruge
No airline was able to operate flights to and from King Phalo Airport in East London on Tuesday morning.
“Due to adverse weather conditions in East London, all inbound and outbound flights have been postponed at King Phalo Airport until further notice,” the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed.
FlySafair said this was because Air Traffic & Navigation Services (ATNS) procedures for operations to King Phalo Airport in certain weather and visibility conditions have been suspended by the South African Civil Aviation Authority.
“It is unlikely all flights scheduled for today will be accommodated,” the airline said.
“The disruption is part of a longer-term ATNS procedural backlog that will require more comprehensive action in the future.”
FlySafair said its affected passengers will be assisted with alternative arrangements, including rebooking options and refund solutions for cancelled flights.
In July the ATNS announced the indefinite suspension of instrument-navigation flight approaches to smaller airports due to a compliance review of their infrastructure and procedures.
Under the suspension, pilots may fly visual approaches in favourable weather conditions. However, at night or during cloudy, misty or rainy weather, approaches may not be permissible.
More than 2,000 flights have experienced delays since July, with interruptions lasting between 30 minutes and two hours, Business Day reported.
Acsa said weather conditions in East London will be monitored throughout the day.
“Should conditions allow for optimal safe flight operations, normal operations will resume.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Drug mule rushed to hospital after passing 117 'bullets' of cocaine
Questions over airport medical equipment after passenger’s fatal heart attack
Acsa chief information officer suspended over biometric project 'irregularities'
ATNS trying to minimise flight delays at OR Tambo International Airport
Air Traffic & Navigation Services assures Creecy maintenance programme is on track
Passengers share frustrations, questions over airport power outage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos