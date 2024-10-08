South Africa

Passenger disruption at East London airport: Navigation problem means planes cannot land in bad weather

08 October 2024 - 13:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Flight cancellations and delays are affecting East London's airport due to technical air traffic issues. File image
Flight cancellations and delays are affecting East London's airport due to technical air traffic issues. File image
Image: Randell Roskruge

No airline was able to operate flights to and from King Phalo Airport in East London on Tuesday morning.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in East London, all inbound and outbound flights have been postponed at King Phalo Airport until further notice,” the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed.

FlySafair said this was because Air Traffic & Navigation Services (ATNS) procedures for operations to King Phalo Airport in certain weather and visibility conditions have been suspended by the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

“It is unlikely all flights scheduled for today will be accommodated,” the airline said.

“The disruption is part of a longer-term ATNS procedural backlog that will require more comprehensive action in the future.”

FlySafair said its affected passengers will be assisted with alternative arrangements, including rebooking options and refund solutions for cancelled flights.

In July the ATNS announced the indefinite suspension of instrument-navigation flight approaches to smaller airports due to a compliance review of their infrastructure and procedures.

Under the suspension, pilots may fly visual approaches in favourable weather conditions. However, at night or during cloudy, misty or rainy weather, approaches may not be permissible.

More than 2,000 flights have experienced delays since July, with interruptions lasting between 30 minutes and two hours, Business Day reported.

Acsa said weather conditions in East London will be monitored throughout the day.

“Should conditions allow for optimal safe flight operations, normal operations will resume.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Drug mule rushed to hospital after passing 117 'bullets' of cocaine

An alleged drug mule arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday with bullets of cocaine in his stomach was taken to hospital on Monday due ...
News
1 day ago

Questions over airport medical equipment after passenger’s fatal heart attack

An “out-of-order” sign covered the box where a life-saving automated external defibrillator (AED) should have been when a traveller suffered cardiac ...
News
2 weeks ago

Acsa chief information officer suspended over biometric project 'irregularities'

The chief information officer of Airports Company South Africa has been placed on precautionary suspension after "prima facie evidence of wrongdoing" ...
News
1 month ago

ATNS trying to minimise flight delays at OR Tambo International Airport

Air Traffic and Navigation Services acknowledged delays at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday due to the unavailability of landing support ...
News
1 month ago

Air Traffic & Navigation Services assures Creecy maintenance programme is on track

The maintenance programme for instrument flight procedures has affected smaller airports
News
2 months ago

Passengers share frustrations, questions over airport power outage

Flights were unable to land or depart and were diverted to other airports in the Acsa network after the runway lights, airside fire rescue and air ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R8.5m lottery winner will consult his ancestors to guide his spending South Africa
  2. 'This young man is my hero': Sea rescue applauded in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Limpopo farmers urged to sell livestock they can't feed as province grapples ... South Africa
  4. Cape Town motorist arrested for owing nearly R200,000 in fines news
  5. Drug mule rushed to hospital after passing 117 'bullets' of cocaine South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Mudau and Mokoena should play against Congo’; says Bafana legends Motale and ...
'They're all dead': Haitians mourn loved ones after massacre | REUTERS