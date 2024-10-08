South Africa

Romance scam accused Nomfusi Princess Fortune appears in court

08 October 2024 - 13:14 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nomfusi Princess Fortune's Capitec account allegedly received three transactions amounting to R70,000. Her co-accused Zizipho Mqikela's FNB account allegedly received R580,000 in seven transactions. Stock photo.
Nomfusi Princess Fortune's Capitec account allegedly received three transactions amounting to R70,000. Her co-accused Zizipho Mqikela's FNB account allegedly received R580,000 in seven transactions. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

A woman accused of receiving money from a romance scam in which the victim lost R2m has been granted bail of R2,000.

Nomfusi Princess Fortune, 33, was arrested by the Hawks on Thursday. She appeared before the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday with co-accused Zizipho Mqikela, 32. Mqikela is out on bail of R3,000.

Both face charges of fraud and money laundering related to the romance scam, Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said.

An investigation was opened after a case of fraud was registered at the Norwood police station in June 2019.

“The complainant met a man, 'Allen Graig', on Facebook and they began an online relationship, communicating via WhatsApp. Once the suspect gained the complainant's trust, he started requesting money for various reasons.”

'Scam artist' attempts to extort R50k from family of KZN snowstorm victim

The family of a man who died of hypothermia after he went missing in a snow storm in KwaZulu-Natal last week was preyed on by a scam artist ...
News
1 week ago

The victim realised she was dealing with con artists but only after she had deposited R2m into different accounts.

Fortune's Capitec account allegedly received three transactions amounting to R70,000.

Mqikela's FNB account allegedly received R580,000 in seven transactions.

The case was postponed to January 24 for trial.

Hawks Gauteng acting head Brig Phumeza Klaas said: “This incident serves as a warning to South Africans to be vigilant against romance scams. We urge everyone to exercise caution when engaging in online relationships and to report suspicious activities to the authorities.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Never pay attention’: Umkhokha actress Deli Malinga says Facebook scammer is ruining her image

'Umkhokha' actress Deli Malinga feels scammers are ruining her image with their creation of a fake Facebook account
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Desperate South African job seekers forced into cybercrime

Activists fighting human trafficking say Southeast Asia is a hotspot for gangs who use mental and physical torture to make tech-savvy victims do ...
News
3 months ago

Romance scammers: here's what you need to know to avoid them

Whether it's Tinder swindlers or Grindr gremlins, see these six pointers on avoiding scammers on dating sites
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Court rules extradition of Black Axe romance scamsters in Cape Town to face trial in the US

Alleged members of the notorious Black Axe crime syndicate implicated in internet romance scams are liable for extradition to the US after the Cape ...
News
7 months ago

Hawks swoop on ‘online dating scammer’ for swindling victim out of R750,000

There was no love lost when the Hawks nabbed a 23-year-old woman for allegedly swindling a victim out of R750,000.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R8.5m lottery winner will consult his ancestors to guide his spending South Africa
  2. 'This young man is my hero': Sea rescue applauded in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Limpopo farmers urged to sell livestock they can't feed as province grapples ... South Africa
  4. Cape Town motorist arrested for owing nearly R200,000 in fines news
  5. Drug mule rushed to hospital after passing 117 'bullets' of cocaine South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Mudau and Mokoena should play against Congo’; says Bafana legends Motale and ...
'They're all dead': Haitians mourn loved ones after massacre | REUTERS