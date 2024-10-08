South Africa

Two suspects wanted for Highflats family massacre killed in shoot-out

A woman who also died was found in the suspects' vehicle

08 October 2024 - 18:53 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two suspects allegedly linked to the killing of seven family members, including three children, at Hlokozi in Highflats on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast recently died in a police shoot-out.
Two suspects allegedly linked to the killing of seven family members, including three children, at Hlokozi in Highflats on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast recently died in a police shoot-out.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects who were wanted in connection with the recent killing of seven family members, including three children, at Hlokozi in Highflats on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast were killed in a police shoot-out on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police were following up on intelligence when they spotted a vehicle fitting the description of a car linked to the suspects.

“Police signalled for the driver to stop but the suspects fired shots at police officers and the police were left with no option but to return fire in self-defence.”

During the shoot-out two suspects were fatally wounded. A woman who also sustained fatal gunshot wounds was also found in the vehicle. A rifle and a police-issued pistol were recovered.

It is not immediately clear whether the woman was linked to the suspects.

Police are looking for another suspect who escaped on foot.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN police hunt gunmen who killed two women and 6-year-old girl

Police are investigating three counts of murder and one of attempted murder after gunmen shot two women and two children in Mbulwane, KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 day ago

Family feud blamed for massacre of seven in KZN, including three children

Police responded to reports of a shooting in Highflats and found seven bodies lying in a pool of blood in the living room of a home.
News
3 weeks ago

MEC condemns killing of second KZN induna in a matter of days

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has condemned the assassination of induna Sibongiseni Wilson ...
Politics
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R8.5m lottery winner will consult his ancestors to guide his spending South Africa
  2. Cape Town motorist arrested for owing nearly R200,000 in fines news
  3. Limpopo farmers urged to sell livestock they can't feed as province grapples ... South Africa
  4. 'This young man is my hero': Sea rescue applauded in Cape Town South Africa
  5. 'I've always considered myself black': judge Phillip Coppin after JSC asks for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Mudau and Mokoena should play against Congo’; says Bafana legends Motale and ...
'They're all dead': Haitians mourn loved ones after massacre | REUTERS