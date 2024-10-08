South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Day 2 of JSC interviews

08 October 2024 - 09:55 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is continuing with interviews on Tuesday to fill vacancies in superior courts.

Durban high court judge Mahendra Chetty was among the judges in the hot seat for the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) during interviews on Monday. ANC representatives on the JSC took the opportunity to question Chetty's ruling against the ANC in its trademark dispute against the MK Party in April, a month before the national elections. In August he granted the ANC leave to appeal his judgment to the SCA.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

JSC fills SCA vacancies as Hlophe resigns

With no notification from parliament on Hlophe, the commission presses ahead
News
16 hours ago

Reducing appeal options is the only way to stamp out 'Stalingrad tactics', says judge Piet Koen

Koen says he calculated that an appeal from a regional court could come before 18 judges through six or seven appeal stages, all with delays.
News
20 hours ago

Impeached judge Hlophe resigns from the JSC

Impeached former Western Cape judge president turned politician John Hlophe has resigned from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), MK Party ...
Politics
20 hours ago

WATCH | JSC interviews for vacancies in superior courts

The Judicial Service Commission interviews for vacancies in superior courts are starting on Monday.
News
1 day ago

MK Party’s urgent bid to halt upcoming JSC interviews fails

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC)  will be able to proceed with interviews to fill 27 vacancies across various courts from Monday after the MK ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R8.5m lottery winner will consult his ancestors to guide his spending South Africa
  2. 'This young man is my hero': Sea rescue applauded in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Drug mule rushed to hospital after passing 117 'bullets' of cocaine South Africa
  4. Limpopo farmers urged to sell livestock they can't feed as province grapples ... South Africa
  5. Motorbike patrol cops in Joburg highway pursuit after smash and grab South Africa

Latest Videos

'They're all dead': Haitians mourn loved ones after massacre | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 08 October 2024