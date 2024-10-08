South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

08 October 2024 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The trial of five suspects accused to killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'This bullet was fired by the same firearm': Another ballistic expert confirms murder weapon that killed Meyiwa

A chief forensic investigator, has confirmed the findings by a ballistic expert on the murder weapon that killed footballer Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.
News
4 weeks ago

Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses

The Pretoria high court intends to call four analysts who confirmed the ballistic evidence of state witness Col Chris Mangena to testify in the Senzo ...
News
1 month ago

Defence casts doubt on expert's evidence on Meyiwa 'murder weapon'

Mangena, who was also involved in reconstructing the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and that of whistle-blower Babita ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R8.5m lottery winner will consult his ancestors to guide his spending South Africa
  2. 'This young man is my hero': Sea rescue applauded in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Drug mule rushed to hospital after passing 117 'bullets' of cocaine South Africa
  4. Limpopo farmers urged to sell livestock they can't feed as province grapples ... South Africa
  5. Motorbike patrol cops in Joburg highway pursuit after smash and grab South Africa

Latest Videos

'They're all dead': Haitians mourn loved ones after massacre | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 08 October 2024