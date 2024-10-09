The family of Joseph Maimela, a grade 12 pupil from Kgabo Secondary School in Ga-Mokgokong, near Polokwane in Limpopo, is mourning the loss of their son, who allegedly took his own life because of bullying he endured at school.
His younger sister, Anna Maimela, said he left behind a letter that detailed the emotional and psychological abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his teachers.
In his letter he expressed feelings of despair, recounting how he was ridiculed for his academic struggles and was told he would “amount to nothing” after failing to attend extra lessons during the school holidays.
Limpopo police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba said: “We can confirm Seshego police are investigating an inquest docket afer the death of a 21-year-old male at Mmotong Dikoting, Mashemong, who was found hanging in a tree in a field. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under police investigation. No foul play is suspected.”
Limpopo education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said she was deeply saddened.
“We will leave no stone unturned until we know what led to this incident. Allegations of ill treatment by school administrators, as reported, will be thoroughly investigated,” she said.
21-year-old matriculant takes own life, pins it on ‘bullying by school teachers’
Grade 12 pupil Joseph Maimela recounted how he was ridiculed for his academic struggles and told he would ‘amount to nothing’
When your child is the bully : experts advise seeking professional help if home and school efforts not effective
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group's (Sadag) project manager, Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, highlighted the significant impact of bullying on adolescents.
“Bullying leaves a deep and painful mark on a teen's mental health, often leading to anxiety, depression and even thoughts of suicide,” she said.
Parbhoo-Seetha emphasised the importance of teenagers having supportive environments, such as Sadag's “suicide should not be a secret” schools initiative which has reached more than 120,000 pupils and more than 3,000 teachers.
She provided advice on recognising signs of distress in children: “Look for changes in behaviour, such as eating or sleeping too much or too little, and erratic moods. Depression often goes unrecognised and untreated, and it is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms.”
Parbhoo-Seetha said many pupils they engaged with have reported new confidence in handling conversations about mental health and recognising signs of distress in their peers.
“We’re helping children understand it’s OK to discuss what’s worrying them and seek the right help.”
To access support services, visit www.sadag.org or call the toll-free 24-hour suicide crisis helpline at 0800-567-567 or SMS 31393 and a counsellor will call back to help.
