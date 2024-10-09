South Africa

21-year-old matriculant takes own life, pins it on ‘bullying by school teachers’

Grade 12 pupil Joseph Maimela recounted how he was ridiculed for his academic struggles and told he would ‘amount to nothing’

09 October 2024 - 13:30
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Joseph Maimela, a grade 12 student from Kgabo Secondary School in Ga-Mokgokong near Polokwane, took his own life after allegedly enduring bullying by teachers.
Joseph Maimela, a grade 12 student from Kgabo Secondary School in Ga-Mokgokong near Polokwane, took his own life after allegedly enduring bullying by teachers.
Image: Supplied

The family of Joseph Maimela, a grade 12 pupil from Kgabo Secondary School in Ga-Mokgokong, near Polokwane in Limpopo, is mourning the loss of their son, who allegedly took his own life because of bullying he endured at school.

His younger sister, Anna Maimela, said he left behind a letter that detailed the emotional and psychological abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his teachers.

In his letter he expressed feelings of despair, recounting how he was ridiculed for his academic struggles and was told he would “amount to nothing” after failing to attend extra lessons during the school holidays.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba said: “We can confirm Seshego police are investigating an inquest docket afer the death of a 21-year-old male at Mmotong Dikoting, Mashemong, who was found hanging in a tree in a field. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under police investigation. No foul play is suspected.”

Limpopo education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said she was deeply saddened. 

“We will leave no stone unturned until we know what led to this incident. Allegations of ill treatment by school administrators, as reported, will be thoroughly investigated,” she said.

When your child is the bully : experts advise seeking professional help if home and school efforts not effective

The Sunday Times reported a gang of rogue pupils turned a Pretoria high school into a den of crime.
News
9 hours ago

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group's (Sadag) project manager, Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, highlighted the significant impact of bullying on adolescents.

“Bullying leaves a deep and painful mark on a teen's mental health, often leading to anxiety, depression and even thoughts of suicide,” she said.

Parbhoo-Seetha emphasised the importance of teenagers having supportive environments, such as Sadag's “suicide should not be a secret” schools initiative which has reached more than 120,000 pupils and more than 3,000 teachers.

She provided advice on recognising signs of distress in children: “Look for changes in behaviour, such as eating or sleeping too much or too little, and erratic moods. Depression often goes unrecognised and untreated, and it is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms.”

Parbhoo-Seetha said many pupils they engaged with have reported new confidence in handling conversations about mental health and recognising signs of distress in their peers.

“We’re helping children understand it’s OK to discuss what’s worrying them and seek the right help.”

To access support services, visit www.sadag.org or call the toll-free 24-hour suicide crisis helpline at 0800-567-567 or SMS 31393 and a counsellor will call back to help.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN to keep an eye for cheats at 114 high-risk matric exam centres

Speaking on Wednesday about the KZN education department's state of readiness for national senior certificate exams which start on October 21, ...
News
2 hours ago

How pets help your mental health

Can the unconditional love of a pet be a lifeline when it comes to emotional support during challenging times? Here's what an expert says.
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Teacher’s explanation of sexual offence ‘borders on ridiculous’, says education council

High school teacher fired and declared undesirable to work with children for harming 16-year-old
News
1 day ago

‘We’re not miracle workers but a necessary resource’: Sadag counsellor

Sadag commemorated the day, and its 30-year anniversary, with a special focus on teen suicide prevention
News
4 weeks ago

The stigma of counselling often leads cops to ignore signs of mental health issues

The police service has introduced Employee Health and Wellness  programmes aimed at improving the mental wellbeing of staff
News
2 months ago

There are solutions, says NGO working with troubled teens as rising suicides spark nationwide concerns

‘Drug abuse, bullying, inadequate parenting, toxic masculinity, teenage pregnancy ... these are the main issues we are being told about’
News
4 months ago

Abuse, death and teen pregnancy: how social development beneficiaries overcame troubles to pass matric

Matric achievers tell of aunts, fathers and grandparents stepping up to help them
News
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Servant leader’ pastor Ray McCauley of the Rhema Bible Church has died South Africa
  2. 'You’re a war criminal': backlash as Obama pins blame on Hamas attack World
  3. Young South African dies after assault in New Zealand entertainment district South Africa
  4. 'I am totally against GBV': former UCT boss Phakeng on backlash over Chris ... South Africa
  5. R8.5m lottery winner will consult his ancestors to guide his spending South Africa

Latest Videos

“I am Nelson Mandela's great-grandson"
Soft Life pre-teaser | Soft Life | Showmax Original