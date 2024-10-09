President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading tributes for Rhema Bible Church founder Ray McCauley after news of his death.
Pastor McCauley died on Tuesday evening, according to his son and the church's senior pastor Joshua McCauley. He was 75.
In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Ramaphosa extended his condolences to McCauley's wife Zelda, his children, “extended family and the large community of the Rhema Bible Church.
Pastor Ray’s passing leaves our deeply spiritual nation bereft of a remarkable leader whose impressive legacy lives on in the faith of hundreds of thousands of believers within and beyond the Rhema community.”
‘A big tree has fallen’: Ramaphosa leads tributes for pastor Ray McCauley
Image: SAGov via X
‘Servant leader’ pastor Ray McCauley of the Rhema Bible Church has died
McCauley was a popular evangelist-style preacher who founded the church in 1979 and defied apartheid rules by promoting non-racialism within its halls. This was acknowledged by populist philanthropist BI Phakathi, who said: “He was a leader who brought all races together, a visionary and a father of our generation.”
Advocate Thuli Madonsela said she would always remember the seasoned theologian “as a person who pioneered inclusive worship long before others did, and a leader who stood resolute on matters of integrity in state affairs, supporting the public protector without equivocation”.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi lamented the fall of a “big tree” and assured the family of his support.
