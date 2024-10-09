Impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday lost her bid to force her former employer to pay her a gratuity despite her dismissal.
The Pretoria high court ordered her to pay the costs of the failed proceedings.
Mkhwebane applied to the court, insisting she was entitled to an estimated R10m gratuity payment according to the conditions of service in the protector's office.
Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka argued Mkhwebane was not entitled to the money because she was impeached. She was removed from office last year for misconduct and incompetence after a section 194 parliamentary inquiry.
Mkhwebane contended the refusal to pay her a gratuity breached several provisions of the constitution and there is no law of general application justifying the breach.
Court rejects Busisiwe Mkhwebane's 'absurd' R10m gratuity demand
Image: Brenton Geach
Impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday lost her bid to force her former employer to pay her a gratuity despite her dismissal.
The Pretoria high court ordered her to pay the costs of the failed proceedings.
Mkhwebane applied to the court, insisting she was entitled to an estimated R10m gratuity payment according to the conditions of service in the protector's office.
Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka argued Mkhwebane was not entitled to the money because she was impeached. She was removed from office last year for misconduct and incompetence after a section 194 parliamentary inquiry.
Mkhwebane contended the refusal to pay her a gratuity breached several provisions of the constitution and there is no law of general application justifying the breach.
WATCH | Mkhwebane to find out if she will get R10m gratuity
The court ruled the nature of the gratuity leads to the conclusion that “on vacation of office” and “removal from office” in the context of the conditions of service are not synonymous.
“Gratuity is to be understood as the concept is generally used in an employment context. I agreed with the respondents that a 'gratuity' is a 'token of appreciation' as expressed by an employer towards an employee,” the court ruled.
“It would be absurd for an employer to be expected to pay a gratuity, being a token of appreciation, to an employee who left office in disgrace.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Mampara of the week: Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Mkhwebane's racial remarks are unsubstantiated and not tolerated — judiciary
'Let’s forget about race': Mkhwebane apologises for 'Indian descent' remarks
Parliament slams Mkhwebane for her racial attack on its legal advisers
TOM EATON | Let’s see who Mkhwebane really is (again) as we await proof of her tormentors
'I'm deeply disappointed and disheartened': Mkhwebane after SCA strikes her appeal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos