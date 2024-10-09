South Africa

KZN to keep an eye for cheats at 114 high-risk matric exam centres

09 October 2024 - 13:44 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
The KZN education department has identified 114 high-risk centres ahead of the matric exams which start on October 21. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2

The KwaZulu-Natal education department will monitor 114 high-risk exam centres during the matric exams to clamp down on copying or cheating irregularities.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday about the department's state of readiness for national senior certificate exams which start on October 21, education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said there will be consequences for matric cheats.

“We want irregularity-free exams to ensure no one is left behind when results are announced,” said Hlomuka.

Matriculants will participate in a pledge-signing ceremony on October 18 in which they commit to doing their best in their exams, follow the rules and report contraventions. 

Hlomuka said members of the police and army are on standby to assist with distributing and collecting exam scripts.

“I was pleased with comprehensive security measures in place at the exam printing centre. On Tuesday, during an inspection conducted with the head of department Nkosinathi Ngcobo, it was reassuring to witness the stringent protocols that ensure the integrity of our exams.”

There were 172,433 full-time and 18,019 part-time candidates.

“The KZN education department's exam system is the biggest in the country, with 6,343 invigilators to manage the exam sessions in 6,710 exam rooms.”

The distribution of exam material will be done through 13 nodal points and 103 distribution and collection centres, he said. 

The department implemented the 2024 academic improvement plan to improve the pass rate from 86% to a minimum of 90%.

“The reality, though, is there are other factors which sometimes make it difficult to pass all our learners in the system. Hence we say, if we do not attain 100%, we need to ensure we do not obtain less than 90%, which will still be a great improvement from the 2023 national senior certificate exams.”

Marking will commence on December 1 and end on December 10 at 32 marking centres.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube will release results on January 15.

