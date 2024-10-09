South Africa

Limpopo requests R25m from disaster management centre amid drought

09 October 2024 - 10:03
Most areas in Limpopo are extremely dry due to drought. This photograph was taken between Phalaborwa and Hoedspruit.
Most areas in Limpopo are extremely dry due to drought. This photograph was taken between Phalaborwa and Hoedspruit.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo has requested funds from the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) as the province grapples with drought and farmers losing their livestock. 

The Limpopo department of cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs (Coghsta) urgently requested an additional allocation of R25m. The funding is expected to support critical relief measures, including R15m for livestock feed and R10m for livestock watering.

Provincial Coghsta spokesperson Molebatsi Masedi said by securing the financial assistance, they aim to bolster its drought mitigation strategies, protect the livelihood of farmers and enhance resilience against future climate change.  

The province has been facing severe drought conditions since November last year, characterised by extreme heat waves, veld fires and inadequate rainfall. The drought has particularly affected the Waterberg, Sekhukhune and Capricorn districts.

Masedi said the challenging conditions have had a significant impact on livestock farmers struggling to sustain their livestock during poor grazing and dwindling water supplies.

“Though above-normal rainfall in January 2024 temporarily improved dam levels to 84.7%, the benefits were insufficient for long-term relief. The harsh drought has intensified the need for immediate and effective agricultural disaster management to support communities heavily reliant on farming,” he said. 

Double storeys and high walls, but no basic services for this Polokwane community

The local municipality says it's unable to provide services as land is illegally occupied
News
15 hours ago

Masedi said to address the challenges, Limpopo has developed a provincial agriculture disaster management strategy designed to enhance disaster resilience across the agricultural sector.

The strategy emphasises building partnerships among stakeholders and strengthening the province's ability to manage disasters through proactive measures, including education on drought preparedness and the implementation of sustainable farming practices. The key initiatives include:

  • expanding the province's network of automated weather stations for real-time climate data;
  • promoting drought-resistant livestock breeds; and
  • encouraging the adoption of resource-conserving agricultural techniques.

Masedi said despite previous allocations of R7.2m for drought relief during the 2023/24 financial year, funds have been exhausted due to the extensive requirements for emergency interventions.

“The lack of financial resources hinders the province's ability to continue providing necessary support for ongoing and upcoming projects crucial for mitigating drought impacts.

“As part of mitigation efforts, initiatives such as water harvesting, repairing boreholes and upgrading existing water infrastructure have been prioritised to ensure stable water supply across affected regions.”

TimesLIVE 

