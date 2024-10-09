South Africa

Memorial services will lead up to pastor Ray McCauley's funeral

09 October 2024 - 14:42
Pastor Ray McCauley's death was unexpected as he had been "quite strong these past couple of weeks", says pastor Bert Pretorius. File photo.
Image: Kevin Sutherland

Late Rhema Bible Church founder Ray McCauley will be buried on Saturday next week, preceded by two memorial events.

The evangelist died on Tuesday evening. He leaves his widow Zelda, son Joshua by his first wife Lyndie, and three grandchildren.

A “comfort service” will be held on Thursday evening at his 7,500-seater Randburg church, followed by an “honouring service” a week later.

McCauley's funeral service will take place on the morning of October 19.

He handed over the reins of the church to his son in 2022 and suffered bouts of ill-health in recent years.

Speaking outside the church on Wednesday afternoon, pastor Bert Pretorius, chairperson of Rhema Family Churches, said McCauley had celebrated his 75th birthday on October 1 and had been “quite strong these past couple of weeks”.

“It was sudden and unexpected but he went on peacefully to be with the lord, so we're thankful for that,” he said.

The International Federation of Christian Churches, which he served as president, hailed his dynamism.

“As the father of the charismatic movement in Africa, McCauley’s legacy is profound. Today we grieve not only in South Africa but across the globe,” the organisation said.

“He was deeply committed to addressing the issues of poverty, inequality and racism in our country. He stood firm in his convictions, challenging these injustices at every turn.”

TimesLIVE

