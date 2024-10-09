Late Rhema Bible Church founder Ray McCauley will be buried on Saturday next week, preceded by two memorial events.
The evangelist died on Tuesday evening. He leaves his widow Zelda, son Joshua by his first wife Lyndie, and three grandchildren.
A “comfort service” will be held on Thursday evening at his 7,500-seater Randburg church, followed by an “honouring service” a week later.
McCauley's funeral service will take place on the morning of October 19.
He handed over the reins of the church to his son in 2022 and suffered bouts of ill-health in recent years.
Speaking outside the church on Wednesday afternoon, pastor Bert Pretorius, chairperson of Rhema Family Churches, said McCauley had celebrated his 75th birthday on October 1 and had been “quite strong these past couple of weeks”.
Memorial services will lead up to pastor Ray McCauley's funeral
Image: Kevin Sutherland
Late Rhema Bible Church founder Ray McCauley will be buried on Saturday next week, preceded by two memorial events.
The evangelist died on Tuesday evening. He leaves his widow Zelda, son Joshua by his first wife Lyndie, and three grandchildren.
A “comfort service” will be held on Thursday evening at his 7,500-seater Randburg church, followed by an “honouring service” a week later.
McCauley's funeral service will take place on the morning of October 19.
He handed over the reins of the church to his son in 2022 and suffered bouts of ill-health in recent years.
Speaking outside the church on Wednesday afternoon, pastor Bert Pretorius, chairperson of Rhema Family Churches, said McCauley had celebrated his 75th birthday on October 1 and had been “quite strong these past couple of weeks”.
‘A big tree has fallen’: Ramaphosa leads tributes for pastor Ray McCauley
“It was sudden and unexpected but he went on peacefully to be with the lord, so we're thankful for that,” he said.
The International Federation of Christian Churches, which he served as president, hailed his dynamism.
“As the father of the charismatic movement in Africa, McCauley’s legacy is profound. Today we grieve not only in South Africa but across the globe,” the organisation said.
“He was deeply committed to addressing the issues of poverty, inequality and racism in our country. He stood firm in his convictions, challenging these injustices at every turn.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘Servant leader’ pastor Ray McCauley of the Rhema Bible Church has died
'He loved, he laughed' - Desmond Tutu always had the last laugh
Cut the tough talk, Mr President — let's have some action
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos