South Africa

‘Servant leader’ pastor Ray McCauley of the Rhema Bible Church has died

09 October 2024 - 06:34 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pastor Ray McCauley has died at the age of 75. File image
Pastor Ray McCauley has died at the age of 75. File image
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

The Rhema Bible Church has announced the death of its founder, pastor Ray McCauley.

"Pastor Ray has gone to be with the Lord peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones," his son and the church's senior pastor Joshua McCauley said. His death was recorded at 6.46pm on Tuesday.

"The family appreciate your prayers and support during this difficult time," the statement read.

At 75, McCauley had stepped back from active church duties. The church paid tribute to him as "a servant leader who will continue to impact communities far beyond his lifetime".

He was a popular evangelist-style preacher who had been a bodybuilder and owner of a group of gymnasiums before turning to religion.

The Rhema Bible Church was founded in Randburg in 1979. In May 2022, McCauley handed the reins of the organisation to his son and Joshua's wife Tara.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an event marking its 40th anniversary, where he thanked McCauley Snr for his active citizenry.

"Since January 1979 you have been a constant and reassuring presence, taking a strong stand against apartheid and all forms of social injustice," he said.

Describing Rhema as one of the largest multiracial churches during the apartheid years, Ramaphosa said: "In all your diversity, as people of faith, you have taken upon yourselves the task of building a non-racial society where the equal worth of every person is recognised and affirmed. You have understood that building a non-racial society requires that you work to make a material difference in the lives of our people.”

He commended the church's programmes, from gender-sensitivity workshops and rape crisis counselling to mentoring and development initiatives, substance abuse treatment and recovery, and supporting men in their personal journeys to be better husbands, fathers and sons.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

It's time to end the games and serve the people

South Africans have sent a strong warning to the political establishment that they are no longer going to tolerate poor service delivery, writes Ray ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

A celebration of Easter tinged with joy, pain and sadness

As we begin to emerge from the Covid pandemic, we have much to be grateful for. But there is still cause for great heartache in our land, writes Ray ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

Let’s work together to halt the inflation pandemic

The soaring cost of living is hitting the poorest of the poor, creating a ticking time bomb that threatens our economy and democracy, writes Ray ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

Come on men of SA, we can do better than this

The barbaric and horrific killings of a number of women recently have shocked and outraged the country and no doubt left their families and ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'You’re a war criminal': backlash as Obama pins blame on Hamas attack World
  2. R8.5m lottery winner will consult his ancestors to guide his spending South Africa
  3. Tracker index shows where and when you're most likely to be hijacked in SA news
  4. Deputy principal shot dead, six pupils left injured in two incidents at Gauteng ... South Africa
  5. Limpopo farmers urged to sell livestock they can't feed as province grapples ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Halloween chocolates sidelined for cheaper candy | REUTERS
2024 Ford Tourneo