The Rhema Bible Church has announced the death of its founder, pastor Ray McCauley.
"Pastor Ray has gone to be with the Lord peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones," his son and the church's senior pastor Joshua McCauley said. His death was recorded at 6.46pm on Tuesday.
"The family appreciate your prayers and support during this difficult time," the statement read.
At 75, McCauley had stepped back from active church duties. The church paid tribute to him as "a servant leader who will continue to impact communities far beyond his lifetime".
He was a popular evangelist-style preacher who had been a bodybuilder and owner of a group of gymnasiums before turning to religion.
The Rhema Bible Church was founded in Randburg in 1979. In May 2022, McCauley handed the reins of the organisation to his son and Joshua's wife Tara.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an event marking its 40th anniversary, where he thanked McCauley Snr for his active citizenry.
"Since January 1979 you have been a constant and reassuring presence, taking a strong stand against apartheid and all forms of social injustice," he said.
Describing Rhema as one of the largest multiracial churches during the apartheid years, Ramaphosa said: "In all your diversity, as people of faith, you have taken upon yourselves the task of building a non-racial society where the equal worth of every person is recognised and affirmed. You have understood that building a non-racial society requires that you work to make a material difference in the lives of our people.”
He commended the church's programmes, from gender-sensitivity workshops and rape crisis counselling to mentoring and development initiatives, substance abuse treatment and recovery, and supporting men in their personal journeys to be better husbands, fathers and sons.
TimesLIVE
‘Servant leader’ pastor Ray McCauley of the Rhema Bible Church has died
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
The Rhema Bible Church has announced the death of its founder, pastor Ray McCauley.
"Pastor Ray has gone to be with the Lord peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones," his son and the church's senior pastor Joshua McCauley said. His death was recorded at 6.46pm on Tuesday.
"The family appreciate your prayers and support during this difficult time," the statement read.
At 75, McCauley had stepped back from active church duties. The church paid tribute to him as "a servant leader who will continue to impact communities far beyond his lifetime".
He was a popular evangelist-style preacher who had been a bodybuilder and owner of a group of gymnasiums before turning to religion.
The Rhema Bible Church was founded in Randburg in 1979. In May 2022, McCauley handed the reins of the organisation to his son and Joshua's wife Tara.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an event marking its 40th anniversary, where he thanked McCauley Snr for his active citizenry.
"Since January 1979 you have been a constant and reassuring presence, taking a strong stand against apartheid and all forms of social injustice," he said.
Describing Rhema as one of the largest multiracial churches during the apartheid years, Ramaphosa said: "In all your diversity, as people of faith, you have taken upon yourselves the task of building a non-racial society where the equal worth of every person is recognised and affirmed. You have understood that building a non-racial society requires that you work to make a material difference in the lives of our people.”
He commended the church's programmes, from gender-sensitivity workshops and rape crisis counselling to mentoring and development initiatives, substance abuse treatment and recovery, and supporting men in their personal journeys to be better husbands, fathers and sons.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
It's time to end the games and serve the people
A celebration of Easter tinged with joy, pain and sadness
Let’s work together to halt the inflation pandemic
Come on men of SA, we can do better than this
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos