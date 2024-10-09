South Africa

Solitary confinement makes Isis-linked murder suspects ‘lose their minds’

09 October 2024 - 12:44 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The last known picture of Rodney and Rachel Saunders on February 8 2018, while they had been filming a show on rare plants in the foothills of the Drakensberg with BBC presenter Nick Bailey, middle.
The last known picture of Rodney and Rachel Saunders on February 8 2018, while they had been filming a show on rare plants in the foothills of the Drakensberg with BBC presenter Nick Bailey, middle.
Image: Supplied

Three Isis-linked suspects charged with the murders of a British botanist couple have again complained about prison conditions they have endured for about 2,040 days.

This emerged in the Durban high court on Tuesday when lawyer Shaheen Seedat read an affidavit by Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 41, and his wife Bibi Fatima Patel, 30. They are charged alongside Malawian Mussa Ahmed Jackson, 35.

The three are charged with the 2018 kidnapping and killing of Rodney and Rachel Saunders. They also face charges of robbery and malicious damage to property.

“My clients want an order to investigate the delay in the completion of proceedings caused by the department of correctional services,” said Seedat.

He said the accused had been detained for five and a half years.

“My client [Del Vecchio] lives in a cell which is 3m big, the air-conditioner does not work and there no fresh air. In winter it is extremely cold and this led to him being frost-bitten. His flip-flops have no soles as they are worn out.  He was also made to strip naked,” said Seedat.

Court hears murder accused bought drone, clothes and two-way radios with slain botanist's credit card

Two Cape union Mart employees have described how a trio accused of murdering botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders bought high-tech monitoring ...
News
1 year ago

He asked the court to make an order that all reports by Samantha Naidoo of the judicial inspectorate services and any other official on how his clients were treated in prison be submitted to all parties.

“Sayfudeen has been suffering many years in unlawful solitary confinement, which has affected him mentally, physically and emotionally. He and his wife cannot think clearly in court and they are unable to make proper preparations for trial, which makes the trial unfair,” said Seedat.

He said Del Vecchio’s constitutional rights had been violated as he was barred from communicating with his wife.

“The Bill of Rights enshrined that a person, even sentenced prisoners, can be visited  and has a right to communicate with a spouse or partner during their detention,”  said Seedat.

He said Del Vecchio believes he should be allowed to communicate by telephone.

Seedat said his client had studied two articles on solitary confinement and believed correctional services was treating him unfairly.

Patrick Mkhumbuzi, who represents Jackson, said his client had written him a five page letter in which he complained about the toll his incarceration at eBongweni correctional facility had taken on his life.

“He feels his detention life has completely changed him.  He says every time he hears noises he hallucinates. He also realises he is losing his mind and said he sometimes shouts at prison officials,” said Mkhumbuzi.

Mkhumbuzi said after spending nearly six years in detention, Jackson sometimes finds himself smiling at himself, a clear sign he was losing his mind.

“He does not get any fresh air for most of the week or have access to the sun. He doubts he is able to follow proceedings,” said Mkhumbuzi.

Judge Esther Steyn adjourned the matter to Wednesday to allow prosecutor Mahen Naidu to make state submissions.

The trial is continuing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Trial goes on as Isis-linked couple’s bid to remove judge fails

The pair are charged with the kidnapping and killing of botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders in 2018.
News
7 months ago

Witness tells of two-day shopping spree by botanists' murder accused

A trolley porter at Waterloo Spar in Verulam, who often helped Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio when he shopped at the supermarket, was the main witness ...
News
1 year ago

Former worker says murder accused Del Vecchio 'lured him' into crime

A former employee of the alleged mastermind behind the brutal killing of acclaimed botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders painted a picture of how he ...
News
1 year ago

Court hears gruesome end to kidnapped botanists after pathologist’s testimony in high court

Sayfudeen Del Vecchio, Bibi Fatima Patel and Mussa Ahmed Jackson are on trial for kidnapping, robbery, theft and murder
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Servant leader’ pastor Ray McCauley of the Rhema Bible Church has died South Africa
  2. 'You’re a war criminal': backlash as Obama pins blame on Hamas attack World
  3. Young South African dies after assault in New Zealand entertainment district South Africa
  4. 'I am totally against GBV': former UCT boss Phakeng on backlash over Chris ... South Africa
  5. R8.5m lottery winner will consult his ancestors to guide his spending South Africa

Latest Videos

Soft Life pre-teaser | Soft Life | Showmax Original
Memorial Service Solomon 'Solly Moholo' Molokoane