South Africa

Suspect arrested for Lusikisiki massacre to appear in court: police

09 October 2024 - 13:01 By Lulamile Feni
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Seventeen people died when gunmen opened fire on two homesteads. An 18th victim died in hospital hours later.
Seventeen people died when gunmen opened fire on two homesteads. An 18th victim died in hospital hours later.
Image: Lulamile Feni

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the recent Lusikisiki massacre which claimed the lives of 18 people, Eastern Cape police confirmed on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old man was arrested at his home at Mcobothini, Lusikisiki, on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the man is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

“One suspect has been arrested for the Lusikisiki shooting and will appear in the Lusikisiki magistrate's court,” she said. 

Further details regarding the breakthrough in the investigation will be disclosed later.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

‘We will soon clean Lusikisiki of criminals’

Cops vow to hunt down perpetrators in a litany of violent crimes in the area as massacre suspects are rounded up
News
2 days ago

Families need help with tombstones for Lusikisiki shooting victims

The families of the 18 victims killed in last weekend's mass shooting in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape are appealing for assistance to provide ...
News
4 days ago

Breakthrough in Lusikisiki massacre probe imminent: Mchunu

‘We know their names and surnames. We know who we are looking for’
News
6 days ago

Ramaphosa confident police can solve Lusikisiki mass murder, appeals to community for info

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to residents of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, where 18 people were killed, to give information to a special ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Servant leader’ pastor Ray McCauley of the Rhema Bible Church has died South Africa
  2. 'You’re a war criminal': backlash as Obama pins blame on Hamas attack World
  3. Young South African dies after assault in New Zealand entertainment district South Africa
  4. 'I am totally against GBV': former UCT boss Phakeng on backlash over Chris ... South Africa
  5. R8.5m lottery winner will consult his ancestors to guide his spending South Africa

Latest Videos

Soft Life pre-teaser | Soft Life | Showmax Original
Memorial Service Solomon 'Solly Moholo' Molokoane