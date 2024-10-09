A suspect has been arrested in connection with the recent Lusikisiki massacre which claimed the lives of 18 people, Eastern Cape police confirmed on Wednesday.
The 45-year-old man was arrested at his home at Mcobothini, Lusikisiki, on Monday night.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the man is due to appear in court on Wednesday.
“One suspect has been arrested for the Lusikisiki shooting and will appear in the Lusikisiki magistrate's court,” she said.
Further details regarding the breakthrough in the investigation will be disclosed later.
This is a developing story.
Suspect arrested for Lusikisiki massacre to appear in court: police
Image: Lulamile Feni
