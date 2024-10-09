Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will on Wednesday find out whether she will get a R10m gratuity she says she deserves at the Pretoria high court.
Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has argued Mkhwebane is not entitled to the money because she was impeached. She was removed from office last year for misconduct and incompetence after a section 194 parliamentary inquiry.
WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane to find out if she will get R10m gratuity
