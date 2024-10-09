South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane to find out if she will get R10m gratuity

09 October 2024 - 09:36 By TimesLIVE
Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will on Wednesday find out whether she will get a R10m gratuity she says she deserves at the Pretoria high court.

Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has argued Mkhwebane is not entitled to the money because she was impeached. She was removed from office last year for misconduct and incompetence after a section 194 parliamentary inquiry.

READ MORE:

‘Failed by own counsel’: Mkhwebane guns for judiciary after SCA ruling

Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has taken aim at judicial officers of “Indian descent”, despite being "failed by her own legal counsel", ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Mampara of the week: Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Not that we expected any better of Busisiwe Mkhwebane, but just how low can this mampara stoop, asks Hogarth.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

'Let’s forget about race': Mkhwebane apologises for 'Indian descent' remarks

Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has apologised for her recent racial remarks when she claimed she was targeted by judicial officers of ...
Politics
4 days ago

TOM EATON | Let’s see who Mkhwebane really is (again) as we await proof of her tormentors

Surely she must have evidence that her claims are more than just the typical anti-Indian dog whistle
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

EDITORIAL | Mkhwebane must stop playing the victim

Former public protector and her EFF compatriots enjoy playing the race card when they run out of coherent argument
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

‘Dead on arrival’: SCA blasts Dali Mpofu and strikes Mkhwebane’s appeal from the roll

‘Counsel for Ms Mkhwebane, who seemed not to be sufficiently well-versed with the relevant authorities, was of little to no assistance to the court’
News
1 week ago

Mkhwebane not entitled to R10m gratuity payment due to her removal — Ngcukaitobi

Busisiwe Mkhwebane applied to the high court, insisting she was entitled to the gratuity payment given to public protectors once they vacate office.
News
1 month ago
