WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

09 October 2024 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

'This bullet was fired by the same firearm': Another ballistic expert confirms murder weapon that killed Meyiwa

A chief forensic investigator, has confirmed the findings by a ballistic expert on the murder weapon that killed footballer Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.
Defence casts doubt on expert's evidence on Meyiwa 'murder weapon'

Mangena, who was also involved in reconstructing the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and that of whistle-blower Babita ...
Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses

The Pretoria high court intends to call four analysts who confirmed the ballistic evidence of state witness Col Chris Mangena to testify in the Senzo ...
