South Africa

22 pupils rushed to hospital due to suspected food poisoning in Limpopo

10 October 2024 - 09:43
The Limpopo department of education is investigating the incident. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/gmast3r

About 22 pupils at Makahlule Primary School in Ntlhaveni Block H, Malamulele, in Limpopo were rushed to hospital on Wednesday due to suspected food poisoning.

The Limpopo department of education is investigating the incident. MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has called for calm.

“We call on the parents and education community not to panic as the situation is under control and will be investigated thoroughly to ensure that learners are safe at all times,” Lerule-Ramakhanya said.

The department said the pupils were rushed to a nearby clinic in the afternoon when they started vomiting and later transferred to Malamulele Hospital.

The MEC's spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala said the pupils were treated and discharged.

'This is a pandemic in South Africa': Doctor on food poisoning cases

Poisoning is mostly accidental in small children and often intentional among teenagers, says Dr Simon Fraser.
News
4 hours ago

“A second group comprising 13 learners was rushed to the hospital complaining of headaches and stomach cramps. They were also released after screening by the health professionals,” he said.

He said the department would submit samples of food the pupils ate on Wednesday for testing to ascertain if the school nutrition rations could have been the cause. 

“The department will also check the food, mainly snacks, sold by vendors outside the school premises with the assistance of health inspectors.”

In Gauteng, four pupils died in Soweto on Sunday after consuming food that is suspected to have been poisoned. 

TimesLIVE

